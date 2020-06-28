Amenities

100 N Laurel Avenue #112 Available 10/01/19 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. - This beautiful town home is in a great location just 5 minutes to Uptown. Great school district. Features custom lighting, crown molding, real hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances along with soft close cabinets. Has a 2-car tandem garage, plenty of storage. This is a must see! Small pets 30 lbs. and under will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



No Cats Allowed



