Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

100 N Laurel Avenue #112

100 N Laurel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

100 N Laurel Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
100 N Laurel Avenue #112 Available 10/01/19 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. - This beautiful town home is in a great location just 5 minutes to Uptown. Great school district. Features custom lighting, crown molding, real hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances along with soft close cabinets. Has a 2-car tandem garage, plenty of storage. This is a must see! Small pets 30 lbs. and under will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3483325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 have any available units?
100 N Laurel Avenue #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 have?
Some of 100 N Laurel Avenue #112's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 currently offering any rent specials?
100 N Laurel Avenue #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 is pet friendly.
Does 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 offer parking?
Yes, 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 offers parking.
Does 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 have a pool?
No, 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 does not have a pool.
Does 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 have accessible units?
No, 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 N Laurel Avenue #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

