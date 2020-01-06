427 Brookside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Spacious 5br right off McCauley St. - Graduate Students and Professionals only. No undergrads, please.



Gorgeous four bedroom house with an accessory apartment! We prefer to rent the units together so that is why we are listing this as a 5br. There would be two separate leases for this property, $3200 for the 4br and $700 for the apartment.



The living room of the house is equipped with hardwood floors, wood stove and looks out onto a wooded lot. It has a lovely open floor plan downstairs with a kitchen that flows from the expansive living room to a formal dining room. There is a large balcony on the second floor and a screened in porch on the first.



The apartment is a combination of tile and carpet. The kitchen and living room are a nice open space. this great 1br/1ba even has its own washer/dryer located in the spacious bathroom.



Tenants are responsible for electricity, gas, and water.



No Pets Allowed



