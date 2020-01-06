All apartments in Chapel Hill
427 Brookside Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

427 Brookside Drive

427 Brookside Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 427 Brookside Drive · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Spacious 5br right off McCauley St. - Graduate Students and Professionals only. No undergrads, please.

Gorgeous four bedroom house with an accessory apartment! We prefer to rent the units together so that is why we are listing this as a 5br. There would be two separate leases for this property, $3200 for the 4br and $700 for the apartment.

The living room of the house is equipped with hardwood floors, wood stove and looks out onto a wooded lot. It has a lovely open floor plan downstairs with a kitchen that flows from the expansive living room to a formal dining room. There is a large balcony on the second floor and a screened in porch on the first.

The apartment is a combination of tile and carpet. The kitchen and living room are a nice open space. this great 1br/1ba even has its own washer/dryer located in the spacious bathroom.

Tenants are responsible for electricity, gas, and water.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3610073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Brookside Drive have any available units?
427 Brookside Drive has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chapel Hill, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chapel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 427 Brookside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
427 Brookside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 427 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chapel Hill.
Does 427 Brookside Drive offer parking?
No, 427 Brookside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 427 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Brookside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 427 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 427 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 427 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Brookside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
