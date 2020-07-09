Rent Calculator
8320 Ward Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8320 Ward Parkway
8320 Ward Pkwy
·
No Longer Available
8320 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8320 Ward Parkway have any available units?
8320 Ward Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8320 Ward Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Ward Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Ward Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 Ward Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 8320 Ward Parkway offer parking?
No, 8320 Ward Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 8320 Ward Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Ward Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Ward Parkway have a pool?
No, 8320 Ward Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Ward Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8320 Ward Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Ward Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Ward Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8320 Ward Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 8320 Ward Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
