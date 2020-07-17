All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 27 2020 at 9:45 PM

5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2

5937 Holmes Street · (913) 728-5427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5937 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 1 bedroom unit features a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fridge, range, dishwasher, and new cabinets. Remodeled bathroom with tile shower. Spacious living room. New paint and flooring throughout. Located close to Brookside, UMKC, and the Plaza. Off street parking behind building. Access to landry for $30 per month. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Water and trash included in rent.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated 4plex in quiet neighborhood. Great location close to UMKC, Rockhurst, restaurants, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 have any available units?
5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 have?
Some of 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
