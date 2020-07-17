5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 1 bedroom unit features a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fridge, range, dishwasher, and new cabinets. Remodeled bathroom with tile shower. Spacious living room. New paint and flooring throughout. Located close to Brookside, UMKC, and the Plaza. Off street parking behind building. Access to landry for $30 per month. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Water and trash included in rent.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

Renovated 4plex in quiet neighborhood. Great location close to UMKC, Rockhurst, restaurants, shopping.