western 49 63
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM
276 Apartments for rent in Western 49-63, Kansas City, MO
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6020 Rockhill Rd in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$865
341 sqft
Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City! Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom
5405 Harrison Street
5405 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a great location in central Kansas City close to plenty of entertainment and great restaurants. This home features a front porch overlooking the street, beautiful wood cabinetry, and hardwood floors.
6128 Charlotte St
6128 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1319 sqft
{6128} Charming Brookside Bungalow + Furnished + 1 Car Garage + Fenced yard + Covered Porch - Beautiful home in amazing location! Spacious living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting! Formal dining room with modern lighting.
5408 Rockhill Road
5408 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2404 sqft
You really must come and see this stunning historic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located within walking distance to UMKC! Featuring original hardwood flooring and woodwork throughout the entire home, this spacious home has more than enough room for the
5937 Holmes Street, Unit 2
5937 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
This 1 bedroom unit features a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fridge, range, dishwasher, and new cabinets. Remodeled bathroom with tile shower. Spacious living room. New paint and flooring throughout.
6152 Rockhill Road
6152 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Stunning renovation with character intact in this 1928 Tudor with a brand new upstairs master bathroom suite! Walk-in Closet! Master bath features a walk-in shower with new subway tile and built-ins for your linens.
5426 Charlotte Street
5426 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
You really have to come and see this adorable 2 Bedroom + Den, 1 Bath, home located right in the heart of Kansas City and within walking distance to UMKC! This property offers a beatuiful front porch, perfect for those cool summer nights to just
5411 Charlotte Street
5411 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home. This stunning home is ready for new tenants. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, a large open kitchen, and a great front porch.
715 East 54th Street
715 East 54th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1378 sqft
This charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located within walking distance to the UMKC campus and so much more! Featuring stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, you will instantly fall in love with all of its character and
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
500 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Watkins Place.
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,270
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to the Plaza and Crown Center. Units have gourmet style kitchen, all electric appliances and ample counter space. Community offers copy and fax services, gate access and on-call maintenance.
5412 Michigan Ave
5412 Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1368 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT on this 2 story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath house that has been renovated and is absolutely stunning! This house has a lot of natural light. Section 8 and other subsidized housing vouchers are welcome.
815 East 42nd Street
815 East 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Recently Renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartments in vintage South Hyde Park 6-plex.
323 Cleaver II Boulevard
323 Emanuel Cleaver Ii Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plaza condo on the 7th floor of an eight-floor building. The unit is bright with natural light and has an easy to decorate open floor plan.
