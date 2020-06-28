4117 Forest Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110 Manheim Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$900 4 bedroom - 4 bedroom 1 bath house. Formal living room, formal dining room, central air, new paint, new kitchen, driveway and garage. Clean and quiet Section 8 only Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE2646840)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4117 Forest have any available units?
4117 Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.