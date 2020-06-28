All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

4117 Forest

4117 Forest Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Forest Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
$900 4 bedroom - 4 bedroom 1 bath house. Formal living room, formal dining room, central air, new paint, new kitchen, driveway and garage. Clean and quiet
Section 8 only
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing
816-801-9099

(RLNE2646840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Forest have any available units?
4117 Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4117 Forest currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Forest pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4117 Forest offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Forest offers parking.
Does 4117 Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Forest have a pool?
No, 4117 Forest does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Forest have accessible units?
No, 4117 Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4117 Forest has units with air conditioning.
