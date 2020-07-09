Rent Calculator
3212 Cypress Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM
3212 Cypress Avenue
3212 Cypress Avenue
No Longer Available
3212 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3212 Cypress Avenue have any available units?
3212 Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3212 Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Cypress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Cypress Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3212 Cypress Avenue offer parking?
No, 3212 Cypress Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Cypress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Cypress Avenue have a pool?
No, 3212 Cypress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3212 Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Cypress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Cypress Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Cypress Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
