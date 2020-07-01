All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1044-1 W 41st
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

1044-1 W 41st

1044 W 41st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1044 W 41st Pl, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO. The well-maintained two-story brick buildings are set along a tree-lined private street and located just minutes from the University of Kansas Medical Center, Saint Luke's Medical Center, and the University of Kansas City. The many shops, services, and restaurants within Westport are within walking distance. Downtown Kansas City and the Plaza shopping district are just minutes down the road. You'll be pleasantly surprised at what you find at The Roanoke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044-1 W 41st have any available units?
1044-1 W 41st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1044-1 W 41st currently offering any rent specials?
1044-1 W 41st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044-1 W 41st pet-friendly?
No, 1044-1 W 41st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1044-1 W 41st offer parking?
Yes, 1044-1 W 41st offers parking.
Does 1044-1 W 41st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044-1 W 41st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044-1 W 41st have a pool?
No, 1044-1 W 41st does not have a pool.
Does 1044-1 W 41st have accessible units?
No, 1044-1 W 41st does not have accessible units.
Does 1044-1 W 41st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044-1 W 41st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1044-1 W 41st have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044-1 W 41st does not have units with air conditioning.

