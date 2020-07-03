All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

911 Dayton Ave.

911 Dayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful, historic 1912 duplex has the original woodwork including a gorgeous built-in buffet in the dining room but has all the modern features one could want! The kitchen has been upgraded with new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor and stainless steel appliances. The attic has been converted into a large master suite. The bathroom is fit for a queen with marble, a jacuzzi tub and separate stand-up shower. In the basement you'll find a family room with brand new carpet and a laundry room with a newer washer and dryer. Other features include a balcony, designated parking spot, hardwood floors, large bedrooms and lots of cabinets. Hurry, this property won't last long!

Lease Terms: $1650 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month or longer lease term. Pets allowed based on owner's approval and with a $300 nonrefundable pet deposit. The tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Historic meets modern in this beautiful 3BR, 3sty duplex with original woodwork, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and more!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Dayton Ave. have any available units?
911 Dayton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Dayton Ave. have?
Some of 911 Dayton Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Dayton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
911 Dayton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Dayton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Dayton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 911 Dayton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 911 Dayton Ave. offers parking.
Does 911 Dayton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Dayton Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Dayton Ave. have a pool?
No, 911 Dayton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 911 Dayton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 911 Dayton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Dayton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Dayton Ave. has units with dishwashers.

