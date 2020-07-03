911 Dayton Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful, historic 1912 duplex has the original woodwork including a gorgeous built-in buffet in the dining room but has all the modern features one could want! The kitchen has been upgraded with new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor and stainless steel appliances. The attic has been converted into a large master suite. The bathroom is fit for a queen with marble, a jacuzzi tub and separate stand-up shower. In the basement you'll find a family room with brand new carpet and a laundry room with a newer washer and dryer. Other features include a balcony, designated parking spot, hardwood floors, large bedrooms and lots of cabinets. Hurry, this property won't last long!



Lease Terms: $1650 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month or longer lease term. Pets allowed based on owner's approval and with a $300 nonrefundable pet deposit. The tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

