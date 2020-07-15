/
North Hennepin Community College
12 Apartments For Rent Near North Hennepin Community College
19 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,463
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,248
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
12 Units Available
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
5 Units Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2032 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
14 Units Available
Village Creek
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Central Brooklyn
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
3 Units Available
Central Brooklyn
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
784 sqft
Residents enjoy spacious one- or two-bedroom apartments and access to community clubhouse, indoor pool, laundry room on every floor and picnic area. Additional storage available. Section 8 and cats welcome.
3 Units Available
Village Creek
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
2 Units Available
Village Creek
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
Central Brooklyn
8300 Zane Avenue North
8300 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 Unit Available
Central Brooklyn
8316 Zane Avenue North-205
8316 Zane Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 Unit Available
8426 Arrowwood Lane N
8426 Arrowwood Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2589 sqft
Maple Grove Single Family Home, Newer Construction, Great Layout, Avail End of July Aug - This home is in amazing condition and available End of July Aug. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining, and living area.
1 Unit Available
Osseo
433 2nd Ave NE Lower
433 2nd Avenue Northeast, Osseo, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
SHARED RENTAL - private lower level - Property Id: 310086 This cute lower level of a single family home is great. You have you own private bedroom with tons of light, bathroom (shower only) living room and breakfast nook. Shared laundry and kitchen.
