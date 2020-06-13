176 Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN📍
1 of 53
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 47
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 37
1 of 11
1 of 41
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 38
1 of 38
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 46
1 of 16
1 of 43
1 of 31
1 of 72
1 of 10
With about 37,000 residents, Shakopee, Minnesota is a suburb of the Minnesota-St. Paul Twin Cities area, and the county seat of Scott County. Looking to relocate to Shakopee? You'll find plenty of property rentals that are ideal for people looking to move to this exciting area. Located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, on the south bank of the Minnesota River, Shakopee is within easy reach of the big city shopping malls and movie theaters, but still has that small-town community feeling. One thing is for sure: the kids will love the Valleyfair Amusement Park, which has more than 75 stomach-lurching rides to make them scream with delight--and tire them out so you get some blissful quiet when you get home.
There are plenty of decent places to rent in Shakopee, although the steep rental rates might crush the heart of the average Minnesotan. Sad but true: you can expect to pay well above the average Minnesota rent here. You will be amazed at the range of properties available in this small city - whether you are looking for a studio apartment or a large townhouse with plenty of yard space for the kids to run around, you'll find suitable places for rent in Shakopee. Be warned, however, that you might need a month or two to find your perfect pad, as vacancy rates in many neighborhoods are low. The average two-bedroom house rental costs around $1,100, but prices vary widely depending on the neighborhood you choose to live in.
To help you get started on your search, here's a guide to the neighborhoods of Shakopee, complete with brief descriptions and relative rental price ratings.
Townline Ave / 130th St W: This is Shakopee's most expensive neighborhood, but if you've got the cash it's the perfect place to bring up a family. It has a beautiful selection of contemporary three, four, and five-bedroom houses, but competition for rental homes can be fierce, with a vacancy rate of only 2.1%. So somebody - correction, a lotof somebodys - can afford the rent! If you're one of them, make sure you act quickly to bag a home rental. As well as your credit history and proof of income, you may also need to provide references to be accepted by a landlord.
Barden: With its reasonable rents, charming row houses, and diverse mix of cultures, the suburban neighborhood of Barden is the up-and-coming place to be in Shakopee. Barden has more people of Norwegian ancestry than almost any other place in the U.S., and other European ancestries are also well-represented. The majority of people living in this area are professionals, most of whom enjoy short commutes of only 15-30 minutes to get to their place of work. The vacancy rate is 4.9%, which means that demand for rental homes will keep you hopping, but not to the same extent as in other parts of the city.
City Center: If you feel the need to be right in the middle of everything that's going on, you lucked out on choosing Shakopee as your new home. Real estate in Shakopee city center is actually less expensive on average than in some of the surrounding suburbs. However, you'll face fevered competition from other would-be city dwellers for the small family homes and high-rise apartments for rent in Shakopee city center: the vacancy rate here is a tiny 1.4%. If you see an apartment you like, make your decision quickly or you will miss your chance.
1st Ave E / Spencer St S: With an average rental price of $791, the neighborhood stretching from 1st Ave E to Spencer St S is one of the more affordable parts of Shakopee. Most homes here are small-to-mid-sized family homes built in the latter half of the 20th century. Most of the people living here work in services and sales and enjoy a rapid commute into the nearby city center. Although most residents own a car, the proximity of this neighborhood to the city center means that you could walk, cycle or take the bus to work if necessary.
Although Shakopee is not a particularly large city, it has plenty to offer in the way of entertainment. Thrill-seekers flock to Valleyfair Amusement Park to experience the thrill of the rides, or speed to the Raceway Park race track to watch weekly NASCAR racing. If you prefer a quieter way of life, that's no problem - there are a number of cultural and historical sites nearby, including an open-air museum in the Minnesota River Heritage Park, where you can step back in time 150 years.
Although you could get around Shakopee using public transport if you had to, not having a car means that you could miss out on trips to nearby sites of natural beauty along the Minnesota River. The majority of residents here drive every day, particularly those living in the outer suburbs, so don't plan to give up your vehicle.
For peaceful, small-town life with deep historical roots and nearby city access, pack your bags for Shakopee. Just remember to bring your winter coat!