176 Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN

Shakopee Neighborhoods

To help you get started on your search, here's a guide to the neighborhoods of Shakopee, complete with brief descriptions and relative rental price ratings.

Townline Ave / 130th St W: This is Shakopee's most expensive neighborhood, but if you've got the cash it's the perfect place to bring up a family. It has a beautiful selection of contemporary three, four, and five-bedroom houses, but competition for rental homes can be fierce, with a vacancy rate of only 2.1%. So somebody - correction, a lotof somebodys - can afford the rent! If you're one of them, make sure you act quickly to bag a home rental. As well as your credit history and proof of income, you may also need to provide references to be accepted by a landlord.

Barden: With its reasonable rents, charming row houses, and diverse mix of cultures, the suburban neighborhood of Barden is the up-and-coming place to be in Shakopee. Barden has more people of Norwegian ancestry than almost any other place in the U.S., and other European ancestries are also well-represented. The majority of people living in this area are professionals, most of whom enjoy short commutes of only 15-30 minutes to get to their place of work. The vacancy rate is 4.9%, which means that demand for rental homes will keep you hopping, but not to the same extent as in other parts of the city.

City Center: If you feel the need to be right in the middle of everything that's going on, you lucked out on choosing Shakopee as your new home. Real estate in Shakopee city center is actually less expensive on average than in some of the surrounding suburbs. However, you'll face fevered competition from other would-be city dwellers for the small family homes and high-rise apartments for rent in Shakopee city center: the vacancy rate here is a tiny 1.4%. If you see an apartment you like, make your decision quickly or you will miss your chance.

1st Ave E / Spencer St S: With an average rental price of $791, the neighborhood stretching from 1st Ave E to Spencer St S is one of the more affordable parts of Shakopee. Most homes here are small-to-mid-sized family homes built in the latter half of the 20th century. Most of the people living here work in services and sales and enjoy a rapid commute into the nearby city center. Although most residents own a car, the proximity of this neighborhood to the city center means that you could walk, cycle or take the bus to work if necessary.