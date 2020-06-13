176 Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN

Apartment List
1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1545 Balinese St.
1545 Balinese Street, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
1545 Balinese St. Available 08/01/20 LIVE IN THE 'BURBS - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR 1,600 SQ. FT. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NESTLED WITHIN A QUAINT ASSOCIATION MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF SHAKOPEE. IT'S AFFORDABLE, FUNCTIONAL, AND PHENOMENALLY CUTE...

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028
1028 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1028 sqft
This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1
2541 Hauer Trail, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available NOW! Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location! This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2090 Summerhill Court
2090 Summerhill Court, Shakopee, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3125 sqft
Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1763 Switchgrass Court
1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1780 Fescue Court
1780 Fescue Ct, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
To apply: http://avail.co/apply/4cKU_ Well maintained and beautiful home in a very quiet and nice neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1

1 of 41

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2968 Philipp Ave
2968 Philipp Avenue, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Modern townhome with loft - Property Id: 27284 Colorful, modern townhome in Shakopee with all the amenities! Open layout with vaulted ceilings on the main level boasts lots of natural lighting while a loft on the second level provides unique

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
7359 Derby Lane
7359 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck.
Results within 1 mile of Shakopee
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
40 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,200
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Shakopee
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
68 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,315
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,278
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.

Median Rent in Shakopee

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Shakopee is $1,120, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,413.
Studio
$908
1 Bed
$1,120
2 Beds
$1,413
3+ Beds
$2,001
City GuideShakopee
Shakopee, named after the tribal Chief Sakpe, might mean "number six," but it's number one in authentic Native American heritage and beautifully preserved traditions.Native American settlements have existed in Shakopee since pre-historic times, and these origins are celebrated every August in a festival of native dance.

With about 37,000 residents, Shakopee, Minnesota is a suburb of the Minnesota-St. Paul Twin Cities area, and the county seat of Scott County. Looking to relocate to Shakopee? You'll find plenty of property rentals that are ideal for people looking to move to this exciting area. Located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, on the south bank of the Minnesota River, Shakopee is within easy reach of the big city shopping malls and movie theaters, but still has that small-town community feeling. One thing is for sure: the kids will love the Valleyfair Amusement Park, which has more than 75 stomach-lurching rides to make them scream with delight--and tire them out so you get some blissful quiet when you get home.

Finding an Apartment in Shakopee

There are plenty of decent places to rent in Shakopee, although the steep rental rates might crush the heart of the average Minnesotan. Sad but true: you can expect to pay well above the average Minnesota rent here. You will be amazed at the range of properties available in this small city - whether you are looking for a studio apartment or a large townhouse with plenty of yard space for the kids to run around, you'll find suitable places for rent in Shakopee. Be warned, however, that you might need a month or two to find your perfect pad, as vacancy rates in many neighborhoods are low. The average two-bedroom house rental costs around $1,100, but prices vary widely depending on the neighborhood you choose to live in.

Shakopee Neighborhoods

To help you get started on your search, here's a guide to the neighborhoods of Shakopee, complete with brief descriptions and relative rental price ratings.

Townline Ave / 130th St W: This is Shakopee's most expensive neighborhood, but if you've got the cash it's the perfect place to bring up a family. It has a beautiful selection of contemporary three, four, and five-bedroom houses, but competition for rental homes can be fierce, with a vacancy rate of only 2.1%. So somebody - correction, a lotof somebodys - can afford the rent! If you're one of them, make sure you act quickly to bag a home rental. As well as your credit history and proof of income, you may also need to provide references to be accepted by a landlord.

Barden: With its reasonable rents, charming row houses, and diverse mix of cultures, the suburban neighborhood of Barden is the up-and-coming place to be in Shakopee. Barden has more people of Norwegian ancestry than almost any other place in the U.S., and other European ancestries are also well-represented. The majority of people living in this area are professionals, most of whom enjoy short commutes of only 15-30 minutes to get to their place of work. The vacancy rate is 4.9%, which means that demand for rental homes will keep you hopping, but not to the same extent as in other parts of the city.

City Center: If you feel the need to be right in the middle of everything that's going on, you lucked out on choosing Shakopee as your new home. Real estate in Shakopee city center is actually less expensive on average than in some of the surrounding suburbs. However, you'll face fevered competition from other would-be city dwellers for the small family homes and high-rise apartments for rent in Shakopee city center: the vacancy rate here is a tiny 1.4%. If you see an apartment you like, make your decision quickly or you will miss your chance.

1st Ave E / Spencer St S: With an average rental price of $791, the neighborhood stretching from 1st Ave E to Spencer St S is one of the more affordable parts of Shakopee. Most homes here are small-to-mid-sized family homes built in the latter half of the 20th century. Most of the people living here work in services and sales and enjoy a rapid commute into the nearby city center. Although most residents own a car, the proximity of this neighborhood to the city center means that you could walk, cycle or take the bus to work if necessary.

Living in Shakopee

Although Shakopee is not a particularly large city, it has plenty to offer in the way of entertainment. Thrill-seekers flock to Valleyfair Amusement Park to experience the thrill of the rides, or speed to the Raceway Park race track to watch weekly NASCAR racing. If you prefer a quieter way of life, that's no problem - there are a number of cultural and historical sites nearby, including an open-air museum in the Minnesota River Heritage Park, where you can step back in time 150 years.

Although you could get around Shakopee using public transport if you had to, not having a car means that you could miss out on trips to nearby sites of natural beauty along the Minnesota River. The majority of residents here drive every day, particularly those living in the outer suburbs, so don't plan to give up your vehicle.

For peaceful, small-town life with deep historical roots and nearby city access, pack your bags for Shakopee. Just remember to bring your winter coat!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shakopee?
In Shakopee, the median rent is $908 for a studio, $1,120 for a 1-bedroom, $1,413 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,001 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Shakopee, check out our monthly Shakopee Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Shakopee?
Some of the colleges located in the Shakopee area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Shakopee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shakopee from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

