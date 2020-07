Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center gym parking pool internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car wash area concierge courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table sauna

Welcome to 808 Berry Place, luxury apartments and townhomes! Multiple floor plans from our studio, one, two & three bedroom apartments, townhomes and lofts make it easy to find your perfect home here. Our St.Paul apartments and townhomes have everything you could want, including a private patio or balcony, gourmet kitchen as well as a full-size washer & dryer. We are conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both downtown Minneapolis and St.Paul, right off of University Avenue, making us just minutes from Dinkytown, the University of Minnesota and within walking distance to the light rail!