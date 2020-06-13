184 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, MN

Cookie Cutter Versus “Planned”

Well, it depends on whom you ask. The endless subdivisions and new construction, the planned communities, the exclusivity of it all. If this isn’t your cup of tea, you should consider another Twin Cities’ suburb, where you’ll meet plenty of people who want to hate on Woodbury. But, if you’re ready to embrace a truly (and I mean truly) suburban lifestyle, then you’ll be more than happy here.

As far as things to do go, Woodbury’s got a lot more to offer than many other area suburbs. I mean, they don’t call it planned for nothing. Many of the complexes and developments have their own shopping centers and restaurants, in addition to the two major malls that draw in visitors from other area suburbs. In fact, Woodbury Lakes, an open-air mall, is one of the premier upscale shopping destinations for many of the Twin Cities area’s bourgeois elite.

Upscale dining and shopping not your thing? Well, you’ll have plenty to do during the summer months, as the area has several parks, and of course, lakes. Many of the parks are connected to each other via paved paths, great for biking or rollerblading. Additionally there is one private and one public golf course within city limits.

Winters in Woodbury are characteristically awful, with low temperatures and large amounts of snowfall. But don’t worry; the city has planned for this too! Woodbury’s Central Park is an indoor, year-round park and recreation center with an indoor playground and several multi-use rooms located in the southeastern portion of town. The center’s location adjacent to the YMCA and library makes it a great destination during those freezing winter months.

So is Woodbury the cookie cutter, characterless, Stepford Wives nightmare that many area residents claim it is? Well, you know what they say… Haters gonna hate. But if you settle in to the suburban lifestyle and take advantage of all those (some may say, creepy) pre-planned activities, you’ll be sure to enjoy your stay in Woodbury.