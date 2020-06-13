184 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, MN📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Woodbury? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Though the area now known as Woodbury was developed as farmland throughout the mid-19th century, things didn’t really get moving in the city until those ubiquitous housing developments started popping up in the 1950s. Twin Cities suburban flight during the subsequent decades allowed for Woodbury’s incorporation in 1967, and the spirit of the place hasn’t really changed since.
Well, it depends on whom you ask. The endless subdivisions and new construction, the planned communities, the exclusivity of it all. If this isn’t your cup of tea, you should consider another Twin Cities’ suburb, where you’ll meet plenty of people who want to hate on Woodbury. But, if you’re ready to embrace a truly (and I mean truly) suburban lifestyle, then you’ll be more than happy here.
As far as things to do go, Woodbury’s got a lot more to offer than many other area suburbs. I mean, they don’t call it planned for nothing. Many of the complexes and developments have their own shopping centers and restaurants, in addition to the two major malls that draw in visitors from other area suburbs. In fact, Woodbury Lakes, an open-air mall, is one of the premier upscale shopping destinations for many of the Twin Cities area’s bourgeois elite.
Upscale dining and shopping not your thing? Well, you’ll have plenty to do during the summer months, as the area has several parks, and of course, lakes. Many of the parks are connected to each other via paved paths, great for biking or rollerblading. Additionally there is one private and one public golf course within city limits.
Winters in Woodbury are characteristically awful, with low temperatures and large amounts of snowfall. But don’t worry; the city has planned for this too! Woodbury’s Central Park is an indoor, year-round park and recreation center with an indoor playground and several multi-use rooms located in the southeastern portion of town. The center’s location adjacent to the YMCA and library makes it a great destination during those freezing winter months.
So is Woodbury the cookie cutter, characterless, Stepford Wives nightmare that many area residents claim it is? Well, you know what they say… Haters gonna hate. But if you settle in to the suburban lifestyle and take advantage of all those (some may say, creepy) pre-planned activities, you’ll be sure to enjoy your stay in Woodbury.
We don’t know if you picked up on this, but Woodbury is very white and very wealthy. This means that housing can be somewhat expensive throughout all neighborhoods. However, most townhomes and apartments are newly constructed and/or well maintained with great layouts and floor plans, so you’ll be getting a decent place for your money.
There is no real “area to avoid” when apartment hunting in Woodbury. Pretty much all of the neighborhoods are considered safe and desirable, with only slight variations between them, based on the construction of the properties within the planned communities. So when you start your apartment search, ask yourself, do I want a smaller garage in front of my townhouse or do I want a slightly larger garage to the side of my townhouse?
Once you’ve seen a few communities in Woodbury, you’ll be able to tell the difference between rentals. For instance, in a city with a high per capita income, Wedgewood has the distinction of being one of the more expensive areas in town, and you’ll see that in the amenities and floor plans of the town homes. The Citywalk at Woodbury skews a bit younger in terms of community and is highly walkable and contemporary. Stonemill Farms, in the southeastern portion of town is one of the most visibly planned communities, with its own public school located inside the “compound.”
Rental rates will vary by subdivision based on amenities and floor plans. Generally two bedrooms go for $850-1000 on the low end and up to $1400 on the high end.
Real estate agents will be your key to some of the best rentals throughout the city. If you have a very specific idea of what type of subdivision you’d like to live in, you can go directly through that community’s management company. Background and credit checks, as well as in-depth applications are standard for most of these communities.
Also, huge, planned subdivisions mean that Woodbury is the land of the HOA (Homeowner’s Association) fee and heavy rental regulations. Be sure to thoroughly read your lease and negotiate fees before signing.
Woodbury is a suburb, and a busy suburb at that. Because of its amenities, many area residents will be cruising around town weekdays, weekends and evenings. The commute into St. Paul is crushingly slow to some and totally manageable to others, depending on your outlook. Do you consider Woodbury conveniently located on Interstate 94, or is it locked into a singular commute path because of this highway proximity? Rush hour generally runs from 7:00 to 9:30 in the morning, and 4:00 to 6:00 in the evening. During this time, the 10-mile commute to St. Paul’s city center can take up to 40 minutes.
For the green-conscious commuter, Metro Transit provides express bus service from Woodbury into St. Paul and Minneapolis, with connections available to other major bus lines when you get into the metropolitan areas.
So, welcome to Woodbury, where a posh, suburban lifestyle awaits you!