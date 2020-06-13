Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

184 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, MN

Last updated June 13
30 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,459
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,369
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13
48 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
$
47 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1265 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes and beautifully landscaped grounds. Some units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry and fireplace. Pet friendly, smoke-free community. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-94.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,104
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13
$
13 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1050 sqft
Two-bedroom units with natural woodwork, designer lighting, two full baths, walk-in closets, and private balconies/patios. Community ammenities include garage, fitness center, and elevator. In Riverview, near Harriet Island and St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1240 sqft
Quiet community within walking distance of Carver Lake. Contemporary two-bedroom townhomes with central air conditioning, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and secure, private entrances. Garage parking available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2311 Cypress Dr.
2311 Cypress Drive, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1151 sqft
2311 Cypress Dr. Available 08/01/20 Woodbury Townhouse for August 1, Open Floor Plan, Patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Attached Garage - Woodbury townhouse available for August 1. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
719 Mariner Way
719 Mariner Way, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
719 Mariner Way Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available August 1, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Patio, Loft Area - End unit townhouse available August 1 in Woodbury.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9146 Duckwood Trail
9146 Duckwood Trail, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2437 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4341 Schilling Way
4341 Schilling Way, Woodbury, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2575 sqft
Almost new construction! This executive home is spacious and modern, waiting for you to just move in and enjoy. Main floor has an office with lots of windows for your WFH needs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9737 Wellington Rdg
9737 Wellington Ridge, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4003 sqft
5 Bedroom 4 bathroom home in Woodbury, MN.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11636 Aster Place
11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4381 sqft
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11478 Sawmill Curve
11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2636 sqft
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10).

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8565 Savanna Oaks Lane
8565 Savanna Oaks Lane, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
2147 sqft
Large spacious 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2579 Eagle Trace Lane
2579 Eagle Trace Lane, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Townhome w/ 2 bedroom, 2 bath & 2 car tandem garage w/convenient Woodbury location. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Granite in kitchen & bathroom. Looks very new and crisp. Stainless Steel Appliances. Lot of upgrades....
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$932
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$971
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S
6776 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S Available 05/01/20 Spacious *3Bed*2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Apr 15-May 1 - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath townhome has an open floor plan and has been well-maintained.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
City GuideWoodbury
Oh, Woodbury, Minnesota, the highly contested Twin Cities suburb. Located southeast of St. Paul, this new, highly planned city, is either considered the best of suburban living, or the worst of snooty cul-de-sac communities. Let’s start you apartment search so you can decide for yourself.

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodbury? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A Brief History of Woodbury’s Brief History

Though the area now known as Woodbury was developed as farmland throughout the mid-19th century, things didn’t really get moving in the city until those ubiquitous housing developments started popping up in the 1950s. Twin Cities suburban flight during the subsequent decades allowed for Woodbury’s incorporation in 1967, and the spirit of the place hasn’t really changed since.

Cookie Cutter Versus “Planned”

Well, it depends on whom you ask. The endless subdivisions and new construction, the planned communities, the exclusivity of it all. If this isn’t your cup of tea, you should consider another Twin Cities’ suburb, where you’ll meet plenty of people who want to hate on Woodbury. But, if you’re ready to embrace a truly (and I mean truly) suburban lifestyle, then you’ll be more than happy here.

As far as things to do go, Woodbury’s got a lot more to offer than many other area suburbs. I mean, they don’t call it planned for nothing. Many of the complexes and developments have their own shopping centers and restaurants, in addition to the two major malls that draw in visitors from other area suburbs. In fact, Woodbury Lakes, an open-air mall, is one of the premier upscale shopping destinations for many of the Twin Cities area’s bourgeois elite.

Upscale dining and shopping not your thing? Well, you’ll have plenty to do during the summer months, as the area has several parks, and of course, lakes. Many of the parks are connected to each other via paved paths, great for biking or rollerblading. Additionally there is one private and one public golf course within city limits.

Winters in Woodbury are characteristically awful, with low temperatures and large amounts of snowfall. But don’t worry; the city has planned for this too! Woodbury’s Central Park is an indoor, year-round park and recreation center with an indoor playground and several multi-use rooms located in the southeastern portion of town. The center’s location adjacent to the YMCA and library makes it a great destination during those freezing winter months.

So is Woodbury the cookie cutter, characterless, Stepford Wives nightmare that many area residents claim it is? Well, you know what they say… Haters gonna hate. But if you settle in to the suburban lifestyle and take advantage of all those (some may say, creepy) pre-planned activities, you’ll be sure to enjoy your stay in Woodbury.

Neighborhoods

We don’t know if you picked up on this, but Woodbury is very white and very wealthy. This means that housing can be somewhat expensive throughout all neighborhoods. However, most townhomes and apartments are newly constructed and/or well maintained with great layouts and floor plans, so you’ll be getting a decent place for your money.

There is no real “area to avoid” when apartment hunting in Woodbury. Pretty much all of the neighborhoods are considered safe and desirable, with only slight variations between them, based on the construction of the properties within the planned communities. So when you start your apartment search, ask yourself, do I want a smaller garage in front of my townhouse or do I want a slightly larger garage to the side of my townhouse?

Once you’ve seen a few communities in Woodbury, you’ll be able to tell the difference between rentals. For instance, in a city with a high per capita income, Wedgewood has the distinction of being one of the more expensive areas in town, and you’ll see that in the amenities and floor plans of the town homes. The Citywalk at Woodbury skews a bit younger in terms of community and is highly walkable and contemporary. Stonemill Farms, in the southeastern portion of town is one of the most visibly planned communities, with its own public school located inside the “compound.”

Rental rates will vary by subdivision based on amenities and floor plans. Generally two bedrooms go for $850-1000 on the low end and up to $1400 on the high end.

Rental Tips

Real estate agents will be your key to some of the best rentals throughout the city. If you have a very specific idea of what type of subdivision you’d like to live in, you can go directly through that community’s management company. Background and credit checks, as well as in-depth applications are standard for most of these communities.

Also, huge, planned subdivisions mean that Woodbury is the land of the HOA (Homeowner’s Association) fee and heavy rental regulations. Be sure to thoroughly read your lease and negotiate fees before signing.

Getting Around

Woodbury is a suburb, and a busy suburb at that. Because of its amenities, many area residents will be cruising around town weekdays, weekends and evenings. The commute into St. Paul is crushingly slow to some and totally manageable to others, depending on your outlook. Do you consider Woodbury conveniently located on Interstate 94, or is it locked into a singular commute path because of this highway proximity? Rush hour generally runs from 7:00 to 9:30 in the morning, and 4:00 to 6:00 in the evening. During this time, the 10-mile commute to St. Paul’s city center can take up to 40 minutes.

For the green-conscious commuter, Metro Transit provides express bus service from Woodbury into St. Paul and Minneapolis, with connections available to other major bus lines when you get into the metropolitan areas.

So, welcome to Woodbury, where a posh, suburban lifestyle awaits you!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Woodbury?
The average rent price for Woodbury rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Woodbury?
Some of the colleges located in the Woodbury area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Woodbury?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodbury from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

