131 Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN

Finding an Apartment in Champlin

The competition is fierce for limited rental opportunities, so it pays to start your search for apartments right away. Champlin offers a rare quality of life for those willing to brave the cold temps and intense apartment rental market. Keep your eye on the prize (those boots!) and soon enough you'll be ready to join the ranks of hearty, happy Minnesotans. While homes prices here hover just above the national average, rents are competitive for two reasons: negligible vacancy rates of just 3% and a smaller-than-average number of renters just 13.5% compared to the national average of over 30%. The following tips can help you get a jump start on renting an apartment in Champlin.

The Cost

A three-bedroom unit and four-bedroom rentals in Champlin are affordable, making this small city a more economical choice than surrounding Hennepin County and the greater Minneapolis Metropolitan area.

When to Rent

Low availability means you'll want to give yourself the best shot possible for finding an apartment in Champlin. As most people move between May and September, you may find a wider selection of places to rent during the summer months, not to mention that trudging through a foot of snow isn't the ideal apartment hunting situation. That said, you may face stiff competition for limited spots during this timeframe, particularly if you have specialized requirements like pet-friendly apartments.

What You Need

While Midwesterners are famously trusting, business is business. Put your best (snow)boot forward by showing up with your documents ready, including a completed rental application, proof of employment, references and your checkbook. Dallying is ill-advised: when you find something you love, be prepared to act fast or risk losing it.