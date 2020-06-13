131 Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8457 Emery Parkway N
8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2057 sqft
Available July 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 2
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Village Creek
8 Units Available
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1479 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Village Creek
3 Units Available
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$949
685 sqft
Just off the I-694 and conveniently located near bus lines, schools and shopping. On-site laundry, clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. The recently renovated units feature all appliances, extra storage and large closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
784 sqft
Residents enjoy spacious one- or two-bedroom apartments and access to community clubhouse, indoor pool, laundry room on every floor and picnic area. Additional storage available. Section 8 and cats welcome.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Village Creek
4 Units Available
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
3 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.

Median Rent in Champlin

Last updated Sep. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Champlin is $991, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,250.
Studio
$804
1 Bed
$991
2 Beds
$1,250
3+ Beds
$1,770
City GuideChamplin
"None of this is to diss no one, nowhere / Like damn, I'm from Minnesota / Land of the cold air" - From "Shh" by Atmosphere

There is nothing to complain about with this up-and-coming northwestern suburb of Minneapolis, home to more than 23,000 residents who enjoy access to first-class shopping, amenities, including a community center and ice rink, outdoor recreation and medical facilities. Located along the scenic Mississippi River, Champlin spans nearly eight square miles, with easy access to major highways: when it's time to hit the road, a 30-minute drive in one direction will take you to bustling Minneapolis, while a 30-minute drive in the other delivers shopping enthusiasts to the retail mecca of the Outlets of Albertville.

Finding an Apartment in Champlin

The competition is fierce for limited rental opportunities, so it pays to start your search for apartments right away. Champlin offers a rare quality of life for those willing to brave the cold temps and intense apartment rental market. Keep your eye on the prize (those boots!) and soon enough you'll be ready to join the ranks of hearty, happy Minnesotans. While homes prices here hover just above the national average, rents are competitive for two reasons: negligible vacancy rates of just 3% and a smaller-than-average number of renters just 13.5% compared to the national average of over 30%. The following tips can help you get a jump start on renting an apartment in Champlin.

The Cost

A three-bedroom unit and four-bedroom rentals in Champlin are affordable, making this small city a more economical choice than surrounding Hennepin County and the greater Minneapolis Metropolitan area.

When to Rent

Low availability means you'll want to give yourself the best shot possible for finding an apartment in Champlin. As most people move between May and September, you may find a wider selection of places to rent during the summer months, not to mention that trudging through a foot of snow isn't the ideal apartment hunting situation. That said, you may face stiff competition for limited spots during this timeframe, particularly if you have specialized requirements like pet-friendly apartments.

What You Need

While Midwesterners are famously trusting, business is business. Put your best (snow)boot forward by showing up with your documents ready, including a completed rental application, proof of employment, references and your checkbook. Dallying is ill-advised: when you find something you love, be prepared to act fast or risk losing it.

Champlin Neighborhoods

With great restaurants and views on every corner, no matter what neighborhood you live in in Champlin, you're in for the time of your life.

Elm Creek: Backing up to 5,400 acres of parkland, home rentals here range widely in price, but all offer great proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and hiking trails. Elm Creek subdivisions include sought-after Parkview, the Preserve at Elm Creek and Elm Creek Apartments.

Villas at Water's Edge: These new construction homes offer all of the latest amenities, including landscaping and irrigation systems.

Mississippi River Pines: You can't beat this neighborhood for a winning waterfront view, thanks to breathtaking Mississippi River frontage.

Emery Village: Close to shopping, parks and the highway, homes in Emery Village are well maintained and fetchingly framed by winding, tree-lined streets.

Emery Estates: Homeowners who value their solitude will love the large yards and privacy of these homes.

Living in Champlin

We won't lie: winter is long here, but there are plenty of upsides to Minnesota weather. Aside from having a good excuse to finally buy those boots you've been eyeing, these people know how to do cold. That means life goes on here, unlike in other regions of the country that become completely immobilized by the snow. While the cost that of living in Champlin is slightly higher than the national average, it is lower than the rest of the state.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Champlin?
In Champlin, the median rent is $804 for a studio, $991 for a 1-bedroom, $1,250 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,770 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Champlin, check out our monthly Champlin Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Champlin?
Some of the colleges located in the Champlin area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Champlin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Champlin from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

