131 Apartments for rent in Champlin, MN📍
There is nothing to complain about with this up-and-coming northwestern suburb of Minneapolis, home to more than 23,000 residents who enjoy access to first-class shopping, amenities, including a community center and ice rink, outdoor recreation and medical facilities. Located along the scenic Mississippi River, Champlin spans nearly eight square miles, with easy access to major highways: when it's time to hit the road, a 30-minute drive in one direction will take you to bustling Minneapolis, while a 30-minute drive in the other delivers shopping enthusiasts to the retail mecca of the Outlets of Albertville.
The competition is fierce for limited rental opportunities, so it pays to start your search for apartments right away. Champlin offers a rare quality of life for those willing to brave the cold temps and intense apartment rental market. Keep your eye on the prize (those boots!) and soon enough you'll be ready to join the ranks of hearty, happy Minnesotans. While homes prices here hover just above the national average, rents are competitive for two reasons: negligible vacancy rates of just 3% and a smaller-than-average number of renters just 13.5% compared to the national average of over 30%. The following tips can help you get a jump start on renting an apartment in Champlin.
The Cost
A three-bedroom unit and four-bedroom rentals in Champlin are affordable, making this small city a more economical choice than surrounding Hennepin County and the greater Minneapolis Metropolitan area.
When to Rent
Low availability means you'll want to give yourself the best shot possible for finding an apartment in Champlin. As most people move between May and September, you may find a wider selection of places to rent during the summer months, not to mention that trudging through a foot of snow isn't the ideal apartment hunting situation. That said, you may face stiff competition for limited spots during this timeframe, particularly if you have specialized requirements like pet-friendly apartments.
What You Need
While Midwesterners are famously trusting, business is business. Put your best (snow)boot forward by showing up with your documents ready, including a completed rental application, proof of employment, references and your checkbook. Dallying is ill-advised: when you find something you love, be prepared to act fast or risk losing it.
With great restaurants and views on every corner, no matter what neighborhood you live in in Champlin, you're in for the time of your life.
Elm Creek: Backing up to 5,400 acres of parkland, home rentals here range widely in price, but all offer great proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and hiking trails. Elm Creek subdivisions include sought-after Parkview, the Preserve at Elm Creek and Elm Creek Apartments.
Villas at Water's Edge: These new construction homes offer all of the latest amenities, including landscaping and irrigation systems.
Mississippi River Pines: You can't beat this neighborhood for a winning waterfront view, thanks to breathtaking Mississippi River frontage.
Emery Village: Close to shopping, parks and the highway, homes in Emery Village are well maintained and fetchingly framed by winding, tree-lined streets.
Emery Estates: Homeowners who value their solitude will love the large yards and privacy of these homes.
We won't lie: winter is long here, but there are plenty of upsides to Minnesota weather. Aside from having a good excuse to finally buy those boots you've been eyeing, these people know how to do cold. That means life goes on here, unlike in other regions of the country that become completely immobilized by the snow. While the cost that of living in Champlin is slightly higher than the national average, it is lower than the rest of the state.