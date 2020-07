Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking dogs allowed cats allowed elevator 24hr maintenance garage internet access pet friendly

Located between Minneapolis and St. Paul, The Kendrick Apartments offers value-focused apartments with all the features you want. When you come home to The Kendrick in St. Paul, MN, you are near Como Park, surrounded by shopping and restaurants and can experience the community fitness center, thoughtful floor plans, convenient location, and much more. Find yourself home at our Bigos Management community.