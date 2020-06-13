68 Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN

Living in Rogers

Recreation in Rogers comes in the way of plenty of outdoor activities. Enjoy the carnival, the softball tournament and a fun classic car show along with lots of other activities at Rockin' Robin Days. There's free entertainment throughout the days of summer. The entertainment follows the farmers' market, which happens weekly during the summer months. Just pack your lawn chair, get comfortable, and sit back and enjoy the show. If you're looking to eat out, you might have a hard time deciding where to go. There's Hong Thai, Dimaggio's Pizza, Maynard's Restaurant and Bo Bo Restaurant should keep you busy for a while. If it's a social outing like a night out dancing or meeting friends, there are plenty of options for that, too, considering a drive to either downtown Minneapolis or St. Paul will only take you a half hour or less. There are over 120 shops and boutiques in and around Rogers for shopping. You're sure to find that one-of-a-kind gift you've been looking for or something unique for your own home.

There are three top medical facilities in and near the city of Rogers that offer excellent health care. The New River Medical Center is located here, and The Maple Grove Hospital is only about seven miles away. Mercy Hospital is 12 miles away in Coon Rapids.

If you're looking for a nicely sized community to call your home, with some instant gratification in the way of places to dine and shop, then Rogers is the perfect place to settle. The big city is a short commute away, and being home offers a little slower pace to relax.