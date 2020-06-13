Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
$1,213
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20547 Harvest Cir
20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Available 7/1 Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours. Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room. Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days. The lg.
Results within 1 mile of Rogers

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1479 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7676 Fountain Lane
7676 Fountain Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3401 sqft
RARE 5-BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE EXECUTIVE HOME W/SAUNA IN MAPLE GROVE!!!-AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST- $2,850/MONTH - Another amazing listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! This is a rare find. Welcome home to this beautiful 5-bedroom/3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16973 90th Court North
16973 90th Court North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1882 sqft
16973 90th Court North Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Townhome in Maple Grove - Nicely maintained 2 level Townhome. Master suite, with 2 car attached garage. Large main level open living area with main level office/Bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13120 140th Ave No
13120 140th Ave N, Dayton, MN
Studio
$4,100
Brand New Construction!! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Dayton!! - 5 bedrooms 4 baths plus loft & laundry room in upper level. Main level features open great room, wide staircase, den tucked away in back of home off the spacious mudroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Jewel Lane North
7322 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3862 sqft
This rental home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and a huge master suite with whirlpool tub and a massive walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with Corian counters. The main floor has a large office and a three car garage. Basement is unfinished.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9637 Peony Lane N
9637 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1489 sqft
Available July 1st.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9373 Ranchview Lane N
9373 Ranchview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
852 sqft
Convenient location w/ easy freeway access, close to parks/trails, shopping, Maple Grove Hospital. One Level Living! 2 beds, 1 bath, patio area, 2 car detached garage, new Kitchen appliances, freshly painted dishwasher and fireplace.

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
14747 Cloquet St
14747 Cloquet Street, Dayton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Rogers
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,180
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.

Median Rent in Rogers

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rogers is $1,177, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,484.
Studio
$955
1 Bed
$1,177
2 Beds
$1,484
3+ Beds
$2,102
City GuideRogers
The locals know how to have fun by hosting the local celebration called Rockin' Rogers Days every year during the last weekend in June.

Rogers, Minnesota, is a city located in Hennepin County. The city's population was around 8,500 people, but Rogers annexed the township of Hassan in 2012, and the population raised to a little over 11,000. From 2000 to 2010, Rogers grew over 139%. The city is close to the St. Paul-Minneapolis metropolitan area and is a northwest suburb of the metro. Rogers is located next to several of the big freeways in the metro, which means traveling in and out of the area is a pretty slick operation.

Moving to Rogers

There are plenty of options for rental housing in Rogers. If you are looking at condos for rent, a studio apartment or something larger, you should have some nice options to choose from -- and your apartment search should be a rewarding one. About 95% of the residents make a commute to their jobs, and it takes most of them around a half hour or so to get there. To join the community in Rogers, you're going to need the right paperwork to get the keys to your next home: letters of reference from past landlords, a recent credit report, and that all-important checkbook.

Neighborhoods

Rogers is a small community contained within a single neighborhood. That said, Rogers will offer you a nicely sized community with all of the excitement of the bigger city just a short drive away.

Living in Rogers

Recreation in Rogers comes in the way of plenty of outdoor activities. Enjoy the carnival, the softball tournament and a fun classic car show along with lots of other activities at Rockin' Robin Days. There's free entertainment throughout the days of summer. The entertainment follows the farmers' market, which happens weekly during the summer months. Just pack your lawn chair, get comfortable, and sit back and enjoy the show. If you're looking to eat out, you might have a hard time deciding where to go. There's Hong Thai, Dimaggio's Pizza, Maynard's Restaurant and Bo Bo Restaurant should keep you busy for a while. If it's a social outing like a night out dancing or meeting friends, there are plenty of options for that, too, considering a drive to either downtown Minneapolis or St. Paul will only take you a half hour or less. There are over 120 shops and boutiques in and around Rogers for shopping. You're sure to find that one-of-a-kind gift you've been looking for or something unique for your own home.

There are three top medical facilities in and near the city of Rogers that offer excellent health care. The New River Medical Center is located here, and The Maple Grove Hospital is only about seven miles away. Mercy Hospital is 12 miles away in Coon Rapids.

If you're looking for a nicely sized community to call your home, with some instant gratification in the way of places to dine and shop, then Rogers is the perfect place to settle. The big city is a short commute away, and being home offers a little slower pace to relax.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rogers?
In Rogers, the median rent is $955 for a studio, $1,177 for a 1-bedroom, $1,484 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,102 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rogers, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rogers?
Some of the colleges located in the Rogers area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rogers?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rogers from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

