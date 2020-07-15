/
/
/
Saint Paul College-A Community and Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
78 Apartments For Rent Near Saint Paul College-A Community and Technical College
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
37 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,543
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
68 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
155 Units Available
West Seventh
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,225
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
30 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:54 PM
$
23 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
91 Units Available
Merriam Park East
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,235
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,260
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
895 sqft
Prime, Pet-Friendly Living in Lowertown Just north of the river near Union Depot in Lowertown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,139
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1296 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
40 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Macalester - Groveland
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
29 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,162
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Summit Hill
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
11 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,015
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Summit Hill
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$929
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,029
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
North of Maryland
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
North of Maryland
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to outdoor recreation at Tamarack Park and Lake McCarrons and only minutes from the Como Zoo and Downtown St. Paul. Outdoor courtyard with BBQ facilities and a playground for children.