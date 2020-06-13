/
/
excelsior
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
94 Apartments for rent in Excelsior, MN📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 3 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
838 3rd Avenue - 305 Available 05/15/20 - Smoke-free Community (RLNE3869617)
Results within 1 mile of Excelsior
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1831 Koehnen Circle
1831 Koehnen Circle West, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3754 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home? This two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental home in the Minnetonka School District will not disappoint. Large open family room with wonderful views of the fabulous, luscious green backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Excelsior
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,051
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
9520 Washington Boulevard
9520 Washington Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1785 sqft
Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6381 Oxbow Bend
6381 Oxbow Bend, Chanhassen, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
5177 sqft
Absolutely breath-taking custom built 2 story walk-out on a beautiful lot. A wall of windows and vaulted ceilings flood the main level with natural sunlight and views for days.
1 of 36
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3132 Northview Road
3132 Northview Road, Minnetonka Beach, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1647 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home for Rent on Lake Minnetonka!! Beautiful Updates!! - Premier Minnetonka Beach location! Charming lakeside cottage on 118 feet of Crystal Bay lakeshore.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
205 Lakeview Road East
205 Lakeview Road East, Chanhassen, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4565 sqft
Let's walk straight to the backyard where you will find the most inviting deck space, complete with a gorgeous fireplace and enough space to host your friends and family! When you come in from the deck and backyard, you enter a beautiful and
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1520 Fox Street
1520 Fox Street, Orono, MN
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3300 sqft
This gem has a unique elegance all its own. Wooded private lot. Totally rehabbed, new tile baths, new kitchen cabinets, counters and appliances. One level living. Moments from downtown Wayzata.
Results within 10 miles of Excelsior
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,254
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1075 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,216
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1011 sqft
Recently renovated pet-friendly rental apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Grounds include convenient party room and cyber cafe. Quick access to highways, parks, trails and Wayzata school district.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Excelsior rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Excelsior area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Excelsior from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MN
St. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MN