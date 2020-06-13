306 Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN

Moving to Burnsville

So you need to work in Minneapolis or St. Paul and dont want to pay big city prices? There are lots of suburbs in the area, but Burnsville is considered to be one of the nicest and one offering some of the best values. If youre looking for a single family home or apartment to buy, youre in luck, since the area is about 65% purchasable real estate. But it also has 30% rental properties, with a 6% vacancy rate. You might not find your dream rental home right away, but since the town has an annual residential turnover of about 23%, there is a chance that if you wait a year, youll find the perfect pad for you.

Because perfect homes can be hard to come by in Burnsville since theyre so popular, youre going to want to start out on your home search prepared. One of the first things to do is to evaluate your budget. How much green can you afford to fork out each month? Make sure you qualify financially, and also that you have enough money to put down a bunch upfront you almost always need to be able to pay two months' rent, as well as an extra security deposit sometimes. Youll also need to pay your broker if you use one to help you find and secure an apartment, and youll also want to be able to pay moving costs it pays in the long run to make sure you have someone move your stuff properly!

To prove to your landlord that you qualify for an apartment financially, youll need to bring some documents along with your application. First, bring copies of your IDs. Next bring several years of tax returns, bank statements, and a proof of employment so your landlord will know that you are going to continue to receive an income and be able to continue to pay your rent. If you dont think that you qualify financially for your apartment, dont worry youre not out of luck. Many landlords accept guarantors someone with more money and financial security to "guarantee" your apartment meaning, if something were to happen to it or you werent able to pay the rent, they would be able to cover for you and pay for the apartment themselves. Its a big deal to ask someone to be your guarantor, so you should be able to trust each other. But if your parent or a close friend or relative agrees, youll need all the same information about the guarantor as you would have for yourself. Once you have all this information and submit it to the landlord, theres a good chance youll be approved and allowed to move into the apartment, so you dont want to wait when you find something you like! Coming prepared always helps ensure that youll end up living in the place you want to live.