Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

306 Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,138
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
29 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$994
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,150
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
2 Units Available
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Less than a mile from Neill Park and just two miles from I-35W. Fireplace, patio or balcony and extra storage for all one- or two-bedroom apartments. On-site laundry, gym, pool and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 02:07pm
2 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12942 Pleasant Ave
12942 Pleasant Avenue, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1092 sqft
12942 Pleasant Ave Available 08/01/20 Very spacious town home *2Bd*1.5Bath*Avail Aug 1. - Great location 2 Bed/1.5 Bath- Newer dishwasher and water heater. MAIN LEVEL- Living room, informal dining area with built ins and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308
2029 Southcross Drive West, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1106 sqft
2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 Available 08/01/20 Great location *2Bed*1.5Bath End Unit Townhome w/ LOFT*Avail Aug 1 - Newer end unit townhome in great Burnsville location! MAIN LEVEL: Large living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 152nd Street East
712 152nd Street East, Burnsville, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2304 sqft
712 152nd Street East Available 08/01/20 Many upgrades *4Bed*2Bath Rambler with finished lower level Avail Aug 1 - Great location in Burnsville! Very clean-4 Bedroom 2 Bath rambler with finished lower level.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Southcross
1 Unit Available
14817 Southcross Lane
14817 Southcross Lane, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2266 sqft
Wonderful home w/custom fenced yard. Newly remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances and granite countertops, updated bathroom tile, solid oak 6 panel doors, new ac and high efficiency furnace.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
967 Earley Lake Curve
967 Earley Lake Cur, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2527 sqft
Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Totally remodeled two story, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home. New carpeting, flooring, lights, paint, stainless appliances. Just like a brand new home.
Results within 1 mile of Burnsville
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4312 Meghan Lane
4312 Meghan Lane, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1204 sqft
4312 Meghan Lane Available 07/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available July 1, Patio, Stainless Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Walk in Closet - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFcJgLzK1g End unit townhouse available July 1 in Eagan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Oak Shores
1 Unit Available
16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1
16045 Joplin Avenue, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Contact Jill for more information! Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/Vndrx_TdJpU This upper unit is the largest in the building of a 4-plex. It offers three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living/dining room and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Burnsville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$978
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.

Median Rent in Burnsville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Burnsville is $1,139, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,437.
Studio
$924
1 Bed
$1,139
2 Beds
$1,437
3+ Beds
$2,036
City GuideBurnsville
Wouldn't it be great to have a city named after you? You may want to think twice. Burnsville was named after an early Irish Settler William Byrne. Unfortunately, they misspelled his name as Burn, but even after the error was noticed, the spelling was never corrected.

Meet Burnsville: a suburb of Minneapolis in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area. In 1960, the town had just 2,700 people living in it. No longer a small farm town, Burnsville has over 60,000 residents, and the people there both spend time making the city a friendly Midwestern suburban place as well as a nice place to visit and live in itself. Burnsville is best known for its mall, which is humongous at 1.2 million square feet--shopaholics rejoice! It also has tons of parks and wildlife reserves, and you can also ski, eat, drink, and shop there. Burnsville is mainly a place for people who want to get into Minneapolis to do more exciting things. However, its becoming more and more of a destination in itself and its definitely a place to consider if you are looking to rent a home in Minnesota.

Moving to Burnsville

So you need to work in Minneapolis or St. Paul and dont want to pay big city prices? There are lots of suburbs in the area, but Burnsville is considered to be one of the nicest and one offering some of the best values. If youre looking for a single family home or apartment to buy, youre in luck, since the area is about 65% purchasable real estate. But it also has 30% rental properties, with a 6% vacancy rate. You might not find your dream rental home right away, but since the town has an annual residential turnover of about 23%, there is a chance that if you wait a year, youll find the perfect pad for you.

Because perfect homes can be hard to come by in Burnsville since theyre so popular, youre going to want to start out on your home search prepared. One of the first things to do is to evaluate your budget. How much green can you afford to fork out each month? Make sure you qualify financially, and also that you have enough money to put down a bunch upfront you almost always need to be able to pay two months' rent, as well as an extra security deposit sometimes. Youll also need to pay your broker if you use one to help you find and secure an apartment, and youll also want to be able to pay moving costs it pays in the long run to make sure you have someone move your stuff properly!

To prove to your landlord that you qualify for an apartment financially, youll need to bring some documents along with your application. First, bring copies of your IDs. Next bring several years of tax returns, bank statements, and a proof of employment so your landlord will know that you are going to continue to receive an income and be able to continue to pay your rent. If you dont think that you qualify financially for your apartment, dont worry youre not out of luck. Many landlords accept guarantors someone with more money and financial security to "guarantee" your apartment meaning, if something were to happen to it or you werent able to pay the rent, they would be able to cover for you and pay for the apartment themselves. Its a big deal to ask someone to be your guarantor, so you should be able to trust each other. But if your parent or a close friend or relative agrees, youll need all the same information about the guarantor as you would have for yourself. Once you have all this information and submit it to the landlord, theres a good chance youll be approved and allowed to move into the apartment, so you dont want to wait when you find something you like! Coming prepared always helps ensure that youll end up living in the place you want to live.

Neighborhoods

Living in Burnsville is nice. It offers great suburban living near Minneapolis, and the prices are much lower than those sky-high city prices. But how do you pick where you want to end up in Burnsville? Some areas in the suburb are better or worse than others; each boasts different amenities and types of people in the neighborhoods. Read more to find out about which area suits your housing needs and economic level.

Northern Burnsville:Northern Burnsville is a suburban area that is mostly safe and quiet. Youll need a car there, as its mostly residential streets and single family homes. But the houses are mostly nice and new and there are some townhouses to rent, too. People here are professional and make money, so if youre on the way up in your career path, you should consider living here. $$$

City Center:As its name indicates, this is the commercial and business center of the suburb. The area is full of shops, restaurants and entertainment. Its the most exciting place in your hometown, and the place youll want to go for fun if youre not up for going all the way into the Twin Cities. If people live here, they have money, and most commute into and out of the big city. Its a sophisticated area and people are wealthy here. $$$$$

Southwester Burnsville:Its really quiet here, and more rural than a lot of the suburbs. That results in a safe and peaceful neighborhood which you get in exchange for a really boring residential area. Dont choose it if youre looking for a happening neighborhood with tons of excitement all the time. $$

Orchard Garden:Smack dab in the center of south Burnsville is Orchard Garden, the lowest-income area of the suburb. The area has some crime, more than the rest of the sleepy Midwestern suburb, and the houses are more affordable (and the residents income level is lower). It has a good selection of apartment buildings and homes to buy though, so if youre looking to rent, you might consider Orchard Garden if you don't mind living a little on the wild side.$

Living in Burnsville

Burnsville residents mostly commute into and out of the Twin Cities for work. So, how do they get there? There is a bus service offered between lots of spots in the city and other destinations in the area downtown Minneapolis, the Mall of America, and Southdale Mall are just a few. Most of the people who live in Burnsville, though, have a car, since getting to places far away can be a pain. But if you want to stay in the area, the bus can be your new best friend. Burnsville-proper is working on developing a new initiative called "the Heart of the City," which would make the heart of Burnsville itself walkable and intersperse residences with lots of businesses, shops and restaurants all in a vibrant, attractive, pedestrian-oriented layout.

If you live in Burnsville, youre going to want to have something to do while youre at home and there are definitely options for all types of people. Arts lovers can go to the Burnsville Performing Arts Center, which has two theaters a proscenium stage and a black box where professional theater makers display shows year round. The galleries at the space also exhibit work from professional visual artists, and there are meeting and rehearsal spaces for other artists to hone their crafts and develop new works of art. For people who like the outdoors, Burnsville has lots of parks (a whopping 79!), as well as access to the Minnesota River. The town is also home to Crystal Lake, where people can boat, fish, water ski, canoe, kayak, and more. Finally, one of the favorite annual events in Burnsville is the Fire Muster. What is the Fire Muster, you ask? The event began in 1980 when the town wanted to showcase and parade the fire equipment of a collector who lived in town. The event has grown since 1980 and now includes big shows, a parade, concert, food, fireworks, and more.

June 2020 Burnsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burnsville Rent Report. Burnsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burnsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burnsville rents declined moderately over the past month

Burnsville rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burnsville stand at $1,140 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,438 for a two-bedroom. Burnsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Burnsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burnsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Burnsville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burnsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Burnsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,438 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Burnsville.
    • While Burnsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burnsville than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Burnsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Burnsville?
    In Burnsville, the median rent is $924 for a studio, $1,139 for a 1-bedroom, $1,437 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,036 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burnsville, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Burnsville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Burnsville area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Burnsville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burnsville from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

