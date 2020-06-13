103 Apartments for rent in Eagan, MN

10,000 reasons to Love Minnesota

Minnesotans hold lakes near and dear, which also means property near these bodies of water tends to cost more. The prices are still pretty responsible though (after all you’re still in the Midwest) and there are only about 10,000 of them to go around. A two or three bedroom place might run you as much as $1,500, more near or around Thomas Lake, but if you don’t mind a jaunt to the water, you can find 2BR apartment for around $800.The rental process is pretty standard here, so expect to sign a one year lease. When estimating your monthly cost of living, don’t forget that October through April can be very cold and unpredictable in Minnesota, so you’ll want to set aside some extra cash for your heat bill.

Being a smaller suburb of St. Paul, you won’t find as many distinct neighborhoods in Eagan like you will in Minneapolis or St. Paul. Aside from lake or pond-side locales, the prices and style of apartments don’t differ greatly. Much of what you’ll find will be townhouses or complexes with clubhouses, laundry facilities, and saunas. Diffley Road at Pilot Knob Road and the NW side of the city are good areas to start your search for smaller complexes. For just under $2,000 a month, there are also many newer (built in the 1970s) 2BR and 3BR homes for rent in Eagan.