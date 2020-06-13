103 Apartments for rent in Eagan, MN

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$978
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
16 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
19 Units Available
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
950 sqft
Just off of Rahn Road, these one- and two-bedroom units feature a selection of amenities, including on-site laundry, paid heat, off-street parking and garages. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in Eagan! Stop by and see Eagan Place's new upgraded apartments featuring granite countertops, backsplash, two cabinet finishes to choose from, wood-like flooring and more! Plus enjoy tons of new amenities such as upgraded

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3440 Golfview Drive #215
3440 Golfview Drive, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
3440 Golfview Drive #215 Available 07/01/20 The Address Says It All - GOLFVIEW...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4312 Meghan Lane
4312 Meghan Lane, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1204 sqft
4312 Meghan Lane Available 07/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available July 1, Patio, Stainless Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Walk in Closet - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFcJgLzK1g End unit townhouse available July 1 in Eagan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
3919 Mica Trail
3919 Mica Trail, Eagan, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1512 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently renovated from top to bottom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1969 N Ruby Court
1969 North Ruby Court, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! To set up a showing, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery. Very cute 2-story unit that is a 2 bedroom with one full bathroom, one half bath with in-unit laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1720 Talon Trl
1720 Talon Trail, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1784 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Harwood Property Advisors of Renters Warehouse presents an updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in Eagan. This extremely clean and recently painted townhome is an end unit with a large yard and relaxing patio.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4124 Raptor Rd
4124 Raptor Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
4124 Raptor Rd Available 06/01/20 Bright, Spacious 3 BR Town House on a Quiet Street! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1064 Hummingbird Lane
1064 Hummingbird Lane, Eagan, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Wilderness Run
1 Unit Available
1347 Sigfrid St E
1347 Sigfrid Street East, Eagan, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1729 sqft
1347 Sigfrid St E Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed / 2 Bath SFH in Eagan w/ Hardwood Flrs, Big Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.
Results within 1 mile of Eagan
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Eagan
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,348
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Apple Valley
30 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,085
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
23 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,322
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Highland
2 Units Available
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
Prime location in Highland Park neighborhood close to the Airport and Mall of America. Units have generous closets, built-in shelving and updated appliances. Laundry facilities on-site.
City GuideEagan
Having trouble with Craigslist Eagan? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Grab your snow shoes and a fishing pole and you’ll fit right in to Eagan, Minnesota – the undiscovered star of the Land of 10,000 Lakes! This small city of 64,000 just south of Saint Paul is the 15th best place to live in the US, according to Money magazine and once you see the place, it’s not hard to believe. Eagan is a friendly Midwestern place, so finding a new apartment here will be painless if you keep in mind one very important piece of advice specific to renting in Minnesota: do your searching in the summer. Seriously. So let’s go! Eagan and all its suburban star power is waiting.
10,000 reasons to Love Minnesota

Minnesotans hold lakes near and dear, which also means property near these bodies of water tends to cost more. The prices are still pretty responsible though (after all you’re still in the Midwest) and there are only about 10,000 of them to go around. A two or three bedroom place might run you as much as $1,500, more near or around Thomas Lake, but if you don’t mind a jaunt to the water, you can find 2BR apartment for around $800.The rental process is pretty standard here, so expect to sign a one year lease. When estimating your monthly cost of living, don’t forget that October through April can be very cold and unpredictable in Minnesota, so you’ll want to set aside some extra cash for your heat bill.

Being a smaller suburb of St. Paul, you won’t find as many distinct neighborhoods in Eagan like you will in Minneapolis or St. Paul. Aside from lake or pond-side locales, the prices and style of apartments don’t differ greatly. Much of what you’ll find will be townhouses or complexes with clubhouses, laundry facilities, and saunas. Diffley Road at Pilot Knob Road and the NW side of the city are good areas to start your search for smaller complexes. For just under $2,000 a month, there are also many newer (built in the 1970s) 2BR and 3BR homes for rent in Eagan.

Traveling as one big happy…city

Eagan is only about 13 miles from St. Paul, but it’s also close to attractions like the Mall of America and the other twin—Minneapolis. Public transportation within the Twin Cities is efficient and sometimes it just won’t make sense to drive into the city. If you want to avoid the traffic after a Twins baseball game and maybe love the idea of being smashed elbow-to-sweaty-cheek-to-someone-else’s-elbow in a Light Rail car with a hundred other excited fans, you can utilize Park and Ride facilities. You can also easily park your car here and get to other suburbs or the Twin Cities with the help of the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA).

Hobbies include scraping windows and shoveling snow

Whether you drive a smart car or a diesel truck, you may want to make sure your new place comes with a garage. In the winter months you may walk out to find a layer of cold, white stuff on top of your car transforming it from a minivan to a double-decker bus overnight. If the apartment you’re eyeing doesn’t have a garage, it shouldn’t be a deal breaker, though. Trust me when I say you won’t be a softy for long in this climate.

If you do have to park on the street, you should know that in the winter the city has parking restrictions from November 15-April 15, even if there aren’t snowflakes coming down from above. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on odd-numbered days you are required to park on the odd-numbered side of the street, and vice versa for even-numbered days and streets. Parking is allowed on both sides of the street in between these times. As confusing and silly as it may seem at first glance, rest assured that flaunting these restrictions in defiance of the weather gods will result in you fetching your wheels from auto jail. Curses!

Free money? Say what?

Whoa there, don’t get too excited. The extra money comes back to you in the form of a refund. One of the good things about renting in the state of Minnesota is that based on your income, you can receive a refund based on the taxes paid on your apartment even if you rent! Your landlord is required to send you a “Certificate of Rent Paid” at the end of the year, so be sure to hang on to it and avoid letting it get lost in the that stack of junk mail and Pizza Hut coupons.

No Apartment Hunting License Needed

You’re bound to find something that interests you in this suburb of the Twin Cities. Whether it’s shopping, fishing, snowboarding, professional sports or just a nice summer day spent at one of the 10,000 lakes, you’ll find it in spades in Eagan. Now that you know some of the basics of renting in the North Star State, get hunting! For apartments, that is. It’s not caribou season yet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Eagan?
The average rent price for Eagan rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Eagan?
Some of the colleges located in the Eagan area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Eagan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eagan from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

