Apartment List
/
MN
/
ramsey
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Ramsey, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1479 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7027 Riverdale Drive NW
7027 Riverdale Drive Northwest, Ramsey, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Welcome home to this 2,240 fin.sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Ramsey
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13120 140th Ave No
13120 140th Ave N, Dayton, MN
Studio
$4,100
Brand New Construction!! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Dayton!! - 5 bedrooms 4 baths plus loft & laundry room in upper level. Main level features open great room, wide staircase, den tucked away in back of home off the spacious mudroom.

1 of 1

Last updated April 6 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
14747 Cloquet St
14747 Cloquet Street, Dayton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft.
Results within 5 miles of Ramsey
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
$1,213
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11102 191st Street
11102 191st Ave NW, Elk River, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2882 sqft
Rare 4B 4B in Elk River Quiet Residential Neighborhood! - Gorgeous home on a large lot complete with mature trees surrounded by nature in a quiet residential neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20547 Harvest Cir
20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Available 7/1 Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours. Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room. Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days. The lg.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 2
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8457 Emery Parkway N
8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2057 sqft
Available July 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Ramsey
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
City GuideRamsey
Before you get too excited, it's Ramsey, not Ramesses. We get it, they sound similar, but one is a pharaoh from long ago, and another is a beautiful town with a lot of happy people. You decide which.

Ramsey is a community located 20 miles North West of Minneapolis.  More than half of the City borders the Rum River and Mississippi Rivers. The city, named after the first elected governor of Minnesota, Alexander Ramsey, is a residential, industrial and commercial juggernaut, similar to New York City, but with 2,980,000 less people.  

Apartment Living in Ramsey

Whether you're looking for an apartment for rent, a townhouse for rent or a home for rent, Ramsey has it all.  Historically, the city had a mix of farms, single family homes on large parcels of land and single family homes on urban lots, but the rental market has increased substantially over the last few years.  The Ramsey government is encouraging people to move into the city by permitting the building of affordable apartment rentals and condo townhouse rentals. Whether you're a people person or prefer to commune with chickens and cows, Ramsey has residential options for everyone.

The revitalized section of Ramsey known as The COR is located in downtown Ramsey along the US Highway 10.  It is a pedestrian community that has apartments including The Residence at he COR, a 230 unit apartment complex, shops, restaurants and a VA Outpatient Clinic.  These type of rental properties and communities are becoming popular in cities such as Ramsey. 

To search for apartments in Ramsey, check out the chamber or commerce or any online rental source.  

Things to Do

The residences of Ramsey are into the outdoors and that's saying a lot considering the average temperature in the winter is 22 degrees. Ice Skating and sledding dominate the winter activities. It's during the spring and summer months when the city of Ramsey comes alive.  The local parks offers many activities and annual events sponsored by the community happen all year round:

The Links at Northfork is a championship golf course with a four star rating from "Golf Digest" magazine.  It includes a driving range, practice area and a full service golf shop. 

The Rum River overs not only great views, but many ways to entertain yourself in and near the water.  You can canoe and kayak down the river and fish for small mouth bass and panfish.  

The COR Park & Amphitheater host several Ramsey community events including festivals and concerts.Ramsey is an exciting city and offers an ideal community for a lot of people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ramsey?
The average rent price for Ramsey rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ramsey?
Some of the colleges located in the Ramsey area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ramsey?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ramsey from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

Similar Pages

Ramsey 1 BedroomsRamsey Apartments with Balcony
Ramsey Apartments with GymRamsey Apartments with Parking
Ramsey Dog Friendly Apartments