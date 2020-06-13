53 Apartments for rent in Ramsey, MN📍
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 21
1 of 19
Ramsey is a community located 20 miles North West of Minneapolis. More than half of the City borders the Rum River and Mississippi Rivers. The city, named after the first elected governor of Minnesota, Alexander Ramsey, is a residential, industrial and commercial juggernaut, similar to New York City, but with 2,980,000 less people.
Whether you're looking for an apartment for rent, a townhouse for rent or a home for rent, Ramsey has it all. Historically, the city had a mix of farms, single family homes on large parcels of land and single family homes on urban lots, but the rental market has increased substantially over the last few years. The Ramsey government is encouraging people to move into the city by permitting the building of affordable apartment rentals and condo townhouse rentals. Whether you're a people person or prefer to commune with chickens and cows, Ramsey has residential options for everyone.
The revitalized section of Ramsey known as The COR is located in downtown Ramsey along the US Highway 10. It is a pedestrian community that has apartments including The Residence at he COR, a 230 unit apartment complex, shops, restaurants and a VA Outpatient Clinic. These type of rental properties and communities are becoming popular in cities such as Ramsey.
To search for apartments in Ramsey, check out the chamber or commerce or any online rental source.
The residences of Ramsey are into the outdoors and that's saying a lot considering the average temperature in the winter is 22 degrees. Ice Skating and sledding dominate the winter activities. It's during the spring and summer months when the city of Ramsey comes alive. The local parks offers many activities and annual events sponsored by the community happen all year round:
The Links at Northfork is a championship golf course with a four star rating from "Golf Digest" magazine. It includes a driving range, practice area and a full service golf shop.
The Rum River overs not only great views, but many ways to entertain yourself in and near the water. You can canoe and kayak down the river and fish for small mouth bass and panfish.
The COR Park & Amphitheater host several Ramsey community events including festivals and concerts.Ramsey is an exciting city and offers an ideal community for a lot of people.