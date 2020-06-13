53 Apartments for rent in Ramsey, MN

Apartment Living in Ramsey

Whether you're looking for an apartment for rent, a townhouse for rent or a home for rent, Ramsey has it all. Historically, the city had a mix of farms, single family homes on large parcels of land and single family homes on urban lots, but the rental market has increased substantially over the last few years. The Ramsey government is encouraging people to move into the city by permitting the building of affordable apartment rentals and condo townhouse rentals. Whether you're a people person or prefer to commune with chickens and cows, Ramsey has residential options for everyone.

The revitalized section of Ramsey known as The COR is located in downtown Ramsey along the US Highway 10. It is a pedestrian community that has apartments including The Residence at he COR, a 230 unit apartment complex, shops, restaurants and a VA Outpatient Clinic. These type of rental properties and communities are becoming popular in cities such as Ramsey.

To search for apartments in Ramsey, check out the chamber or commerce or any online rental source.