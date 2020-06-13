/
241 Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN📍
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Blaine, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. Westminster Apartments have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home.
113 102nd Ln. NE
113 102nd Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2400 sqft
113 102nd Ln. NE - Property Id: 300777 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Blaine.
11670 Goodhue St NE
11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2202 sqft
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping.
11417 5th Street Northeast
11417 5th Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
If you’re looking for a beautiful place to call home, consider Four Seasons, a well-maintained, all-ages, manufactured home community. Right now, you could rent a 3 bed/2 bath home with 1056 sq. ft.
11414 5th Place Northeast
11414 5th Place Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home offers 1120sq. ft.
The Lakes
12173 Waconia St North East
12173 Waconia Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1702 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! Gorgeous luxury 3 bedroom/ 2.
1062 101st Lane North East
1062 101st Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1732 sqft
This well maintained 3BD/2BA Home will not last long! Kitchen has ample cupboard space, breakfast bar, granite countertop, white appliances and separate dining area that has sliding doors that lead to a big deck.
Spring Lake Park
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Mc Culloun
1101 W Royal Oaks Drive
1101 West Royal Oaks Drive, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
832 sqft
Available July 1, 2020-$1850 all inclusive month to month. Short-Term furnished housing for those people "In-Between". Fully furnished, electric, natural gas, water, sewer, Xfinity CableTV and WIFI included.
Lexington
3811 Restwood Rd
3811 Restwood Road, Lexington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
190 Shetland Lane
190 Shetland Lane, Lino Lakes, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1684 sqft
Spacious townhouse with open layout and plenty of natural light! Kitchen with tons of storage and a nice sized pantry. 3 large bedrooms on one level. Large master w/ huge walk-in closet. Amazing patio in back. Outstanding Centennial Schools.
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
$
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
North Park
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
East Palmer Lake
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Firehouse
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
Spring Lake Park
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Centennial
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Long Lake
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Blaine rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Blaine area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Blaine from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
