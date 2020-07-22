/
/
/
snelling hamline
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
154 Apartments for rent in Snelling Hamline, St. Paul, MN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
34 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,293
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Classically styled units in the Merriam Park neighborhood, only minutes from Downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul. Units with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, private entrances, and separate dining areas. Parking and additional storage available.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1515 Hague Avenue
1515 Hague Avenue, St. Paul, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
1515 Hague Avenue Available 05/31/20 Fully updated house just steps to shopping and restaurants - 5 bed 4 bath single family house (RLNE5693545)
Results within 1 mile of Snelling Hamline
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
86 Units Available
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,200
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brimhall Apartments is located at 476 Brimhall St. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
Randolph Apartments is located at 1469 Randolph Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Randolph Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 630 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
2 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,384
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
We’re excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
235 sqft
Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
3 Units Available
L and O
215 Dunlap St S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Close to I-94, I-35, and Hwy 5, with easy access to Downtown St. Louis and the Mall of America. Controlled entry apartments with off-street parking. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
862 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1880 Grand Ave
1880 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Bright and spacious Grand Ave Apt - Property Id: 312970 Spacious corner unit 1 bedroom apartment on Grand Ave! Enjoy living in a unit with an updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Snelling Ave S 8
245 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit 8 Available 08/01/20 St. Clair Building - Property Id: 132943 If you enjoy a restored, vintage building with all of its charm, then you will enjoy living here! You will find our UPDATED apartments sunny, homey, roomy, quiet and a GREAT VALUE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
678 Pascal Street N.
678 North Pascal Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1372 sqft
678 Pascal Street N. Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 full bath large house in St Paul Midway!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 08/1.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1618 Selby Ave
1618 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
1618 Selby Ave Available 08/31/20 Huge house! Prime Location!! - Huge House, with Hardwood floors throughout, 3 big bedrooms, and a huge 4th upper floor that can be used as a second living room or mini-apartment or just a very large bedroom.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
428 N Wheeler St
428 North Wheeler Street, St. Paul, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Saint Paul. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen (2018), in unit washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1065 Selby Ave
1065 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$845
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lovely and updated studio vintage apartment - 10 unit building on Selby near Lexington. Ceramic tile floors and ceramic in bathroom. New stainless steel refrigerator. New ceiling fan and new lights. New bathroom vanity medicine cabinet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1899 Selby Avenue
1899 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is on the middle floor of a lovely small building at the corner of Howell and Selby in Merriam Park about 5 blocks from the University of St. Thomas. It has windows on 3 sides of the apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1622 Van Buren Ave
1622 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Stunning remodel in Saint Paul. $1700 + Utilities - Beautiful remodel on Van Buren Avenue in Saint Paul. Close to shops, transit and much more this house features a brand new kitchen, 2 brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors and designer paint colors.
Results within 5 miles of Snelling Hamline
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,182
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
93 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$835
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,037
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
37 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNFalcon Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNSt. Anthony, MNLittle Canada, MNInver Grove Heights, MN