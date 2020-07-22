/
summit university
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:58 PM
190 Apartments for rent in Summit - University, St. Paul, MN
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
479 Laurel Ave Apt 2W
479 West Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1407 sqft
Available August 1, 2020! Absolutely gorgeous main level two-bedroom, one full bath condo in fantastic St. Paul location! You will be living in the historic birthplace of F.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
878 Carroll Avenue
878 West Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
768 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1065 Selby Ave
1065 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$845
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lovely and updated studio vintage apartment - 10 unit building on Selby near Lexington. Ceramic tile floors and ceramic in bathroom. New stainless steel refrigerator. New ceiling fan and new lights. New bathroom vanity medicine cabinet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-3
300 Fuller Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8
280 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2
310 Fuller Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
250 West Fuller Avenue - 250-2
250 Fuller Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$915
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
431 Portland Avenue
431 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
2001 sqft
Exquisite, executive rental located in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
712 Marshall Avenue - 712
712 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
240 West Fuller Avenue - 240-10
240 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
874 Selby Ave
874 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Available August 1st, 2 BR / 1 BR. 874 Selby Avenue. This is a great layout for roommates. Unit is on the second floor above commercial businesses with a secure entrance. Walking distance to Pizza Luce, J Selby’s, and several nearby colleges.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-11
300 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of Summit - University
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,182
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$975
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$936
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$929
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,404
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
3 Units Available
L and O
215 Dunlap St S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Close to I-94, I-35, and Hwy 5, with easy access to Downtown St. Louis and the Mall of America. Controlled entry apartments with off-street parking. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Classically styled units in the Merriam Park neighborhood, only minutes from Downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul. Units with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, private entrances, and separate dining areas. Parking and additional storage available.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Bay St
415 Bay Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Cute 2 Bed, 1 Bath $1295 - Property Id: 318947 Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Available 8-1-20! Great location, quiet street. Nice layout, beautiful wood floors. Washer and dryer are an additional $35 per month. Application fee $45.00/adult.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
133 East 7th Street
133 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,250
785 sqft
$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
822 Edmund Ave
822 Edmund Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Three bedroom Saint Paul unit available for an immediate move in/August 1st move in! Unit has two bedrooms on the main level, and a third bedroom connected but on a separate level.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Van Buren Avenue
718 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
725 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
