merriam park west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
258 Apartments for rent in Merriam Park West, St. Paul, MN
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$785
260 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
2338 Marshall Avenue
2338 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Apartment Features: Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1650 Deposit: $1650 Square Footage: 1,000 Ceilings: Very High Ceilings Pets: Cats allowed Lease term: 1 year Interior: Stainless steel appliances Full size stove and dishwasher Hardwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
1899 Selby Avenue
1899 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is on the middle floor of a lovely small building at the corner of Howell and Selby in Merriam Park about 5 blocks from the University of St. Thomas. It has windows on 3 sides of the apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2329 Pillsbury St
2329 Pillsbury Street, St. Paul, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
1690 sqft
This single family home contains 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and over 1,690 sq. ft. of living space. This unit was built in 2001 and features a finished basement, central A/C and forced air heating.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
215 Otis Avenue
215 Otis Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2512 sqft
Spacious 3+Den in the Merriam Park West neighborhood of St Paul, just off of Mississippi River Blvd. This Shadow Falls condo occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building with over 2,500 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2090 Roblyn Ave
2090 West Roblyn Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house close to St Thomas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Date Available: July 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.
Results within 1 mile of Merriam Park West
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,351
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
41 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
38 Units Available
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,007
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,296
685 sqft
Arriving November 2020! Find the perfect harmony between the essence of nature and the convenience of urban living. A thoughtful mix of modern and refined design that provides everything you need to connect with your well-being and community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
92 Units Available
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,325
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,384
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
We’re excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,145
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
235 sqft
Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
34 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
1 Unit Available
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Come experience the collegial charm of St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood. St. Clair Apartments offers vintage one-bedroom/den apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans and bright windows.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
862 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
East River Plaza is located at 301 SE St Anthony Ave. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Selby Ave
1618 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
1618 Selby Ave Available 08/31/20 Huge house! Prime Location!! - Huge House, with Hardwood floors throughout, 3 big bedrooms, and a huge 4th upper floor that can be used as a second living room or mini-apartment or just a very large bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1752 Berkeley Avenue
1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1388 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows.
