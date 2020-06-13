242 Apartments for rent in Coon Rapids, MN

The Twin Cities Connection

Although Coon Rapids is a “bedroom community” for Minneapolis and Saint Paul, that doesn’t mean the city is completely devoid of its own vibrancy. Several manufacturing, healthcare, and engineering companies (Mercy Medical, Honeywell, RMS Inc. to name a few) have strong presences in Coon Rapids, while a handful of new businesses and retail locations have sprouted up in recent years near the Riverdale Northstar station as well. In other words, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to both live and work in Coon Rapids, a luxury very few residents have been afforded until recently.

Still, most residents rely on jobs in one of the Twin Cities or in Bloomington to bring home the bacon. Fortunately, the brand new Northstar commuter rail in the northwest suburbs runs a direct route to downtown Minneapolis, providing a nice alternative for commuters who aren’t too keen on battling the daily dose of soul-sucking gridlock that surrounds Minneapolis during rush hour.