Last updated June 13 2020

242 Apartments for rent in Coon Rapids, MN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
3 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
Last updated October 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Youll be impressed with your new apartment home at Wellington Ridge! We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, lush carpet and unique floor plans with attached garages.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1240 106th Ln Nw
1240 106th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1580 sqft
Take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the youtube link https://youtu.be/cDvm8xtmUmY Recently updated house with new appliances, carpet, flooring and fresh paint. Located in a beautiful and safe neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Coon Rapids
Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
113 102nd Ln. NE
113 102nd Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2400 sqft
113 102nd Ln. NE - Property Id: 300777 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Blaine.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
11417 5th Street Northeast
11417 5th Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
If you’re looking for a beautiful place to call home, consider Four Seasons, a well-maintained, all-ages, manufactured home community. Right now, you could rent a 3 bed/2 bath home with 1056 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
11414 5th Place Northeast
11414 5th Place Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home offers 1120sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Coon Rapids
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Edinburgh
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
River Park
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Haven on Fair Oak
2515 Fairoak Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1085 sqft
Right across the street from Greenhaven Country Club and next to Ward Park. Several restaurants within walking distance. Residents enjoy paid heat, a pool, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Park
North Park
1 Unit Available
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Brooklyn
3 Units Available
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Virtual Leasing Doors are Open! We take pride in providing quality, well-maintained, clean, and economical apartments in Brooklyn Park! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature large closets, galley-style kitchens, gas cooking ranges, spacious
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Village Creek
Village Creek
8 Units Available
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
East Palmer Lake
3 Units Available
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Blaine, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. Westminster Apartments have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home.
City GuideCoon Rapids
Greetings, North Star State renters, and welcome to the virtual nerve center for your Coon Rapids, Minnesota apartment hunting misadventures! Situated about a dozen miles north of Minneapolis and twenty from Saint Paul, Coon Rapids is one of the Twin Cities’ most attractive, affordable, and family-friendly suburbs. Interested in finding a super sweet apartment in Coon Rapids? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because scoring people their dream rentals is what we do best. But before you...

Having trouble with Craigslist Coon Rapids? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Twin Cities Connection

Although Coon Rapids is a “bedroom community” for Minneapolis and Saint Paul, that doesn’t mean the city is completely devoid of its own vibrancy. Several manufacturing, healthcare, and engineering companies (Mercy Medical, Honeywell, RMS Inc. to name a few) have strong presences in Coon Rapids, while a handful of new businesses and retail locations have sprouted up in recent years near the Riverdale Northstar station as well. In other words, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to both live and work in Coon Rapids, a luxury very few residents have been afforded until recently.

Still, most residents rely on jobs in one of the Twin Cities or in Bloomington to bring home the bacon. Fortunately, the brand new Northstar commuter rail in the northwest suburbs runs a direct route to downtown Minneapolis, providing a nice alternative for commuters who aren’t too keen on battling the daily dose of soul-sucking gridlock that surrounds Minneapolis during rush hour.

No Alarms, No Surprises

Coon Rapids is undoubtedly a community tailor made for married couples, who account for 3 out of 5 of adult residents – don't ask about the math there – three out of five are married couples? Somebody's getting a little extra. When news of this gets out, Coon Rapids will sell out, so get there... uh... rapidly.

Families with children, retirees, and other middle-classers who appreciate peace and quiet over hustle and bustle make up Coon Rapids' other popular population. Unsurprisingly, the city’s attractions are geared towards settled adults and children rather than urbanites and young adults (many of whom feel more at home in Minneapolis). Popular activities for residents include spending an afternoon at one of the 40-plus neighborhood parks and playgrounds that dot the city, boating or fishing on Crooked Lake, or taking in a round of golf at the renowned Bunker Hills Golf Course. Coon Rapids is also home of the state’s largest outdoor water park and a dam that features numerous scenic views and trails. The kiddies, meanwhile, are sure to remain entertained by the city’s various child-friendly attractions, including an ice arena (part of the movie Mighty Ducks was filmed here), miniature golf course, and mega arcade.

The Renting Situation

Lessees are sort of an anomaly in Coon Rapids, where more than 80 percent of residents are homeowners. Still, that doesn’t mean apartments are difficult to find. They've got over 10,000 of them. Wait, that's lakes. Coon rapids has enough apartments to go around though, ya' donchaknow. Most properties have vacancies year-round, and many landlords attempt to entice new tenants with super sweet move-in specials. Here are a few things to keep on the front pages of your apartment hunting to-do-list:

  • The average 1BR unit in Coon Rapids goes for around $750, while 2 and 3BR places are typically available in the $850-$1100 range. Prices can vary greatly depending on size and amenities, though. For example, a 700 square foot apartment with covered parking, washer/dryer hookups, a patio, and modern appliances may actually cost more than a much larger apartment with less attractive amenities. A wide range of rentals can be found in Coon Rapids, so don’t settle on a place until you’re positive it’s perfect for you.

  • Luckily for lessees in Coon Rapids, the city performs a full inspection of rental properties before granting landlords a rental license, so you don’t have to worry about your apartment having major structural damages, faulty appliances, leaks, etc. However, you should still take your move-in checklist seriously, since the city inspection doesn’t account for minor imperfections like stains, cracks, or blemishes on walls, ceilings, counters, etc. Nor do all landlords tell the city when an apartment becomes vacant. You can ask of course. If the landlord balks, it's a good indicator of his level of integrity, or an indicator that a little deal schmoozing might be in your future.

  • Just in case you’ve been living in a terrarium, we should inform you that Minnesota is sort of, well, ungodly freaking cold for much of the year. Temperatures often bottom out below the freezing level as early as October and as late as March in Coon Rapids, meaning tenants often see major spikes ($70-$120) in their heating bills during these months. So get ready to channel your inner Inuit and, more importantly, plan your budget accordingly. And for the love of footie pajamas, buy a good winter coat (and footie pajamas). If, meanwhile, you find an apartment manager who covers the cost of utilities in the rent, make sure that you, not the landlord, have control over your own heating unit – or have it contractually determined at what setting the heat is in the morning and nighttime.

• Unless an apartment is running a move-in special, you’ll probably have to pay an upfront good faith/security deposit that’s equal to (at least) the first month’s rent. Some landlords also charge non-refundable cleaning fees while others charge prospective tenants a fee (usually around $35-$50) to run credit/leasing background checks on them. You won’t need impeccable credit by any means, but if you’re wanted in 42 states for being a deadbeat renter, writing bad checks, and waking up your neighbors at 3 a.m. by blaring death metal music, you might have trouble scoring an apartment in Coon Rapids. It's a quiet place in other words.

• Whether you’re targeting Thompson Heights, Northdale, Thompson Riverview Terrace, or any other area, you won’t find a whole lot of distinction among neighborhoods (they’re all quiet, suburban, and feature 2.3 kids and a dog playing in white-picket-fenced yards). Still, we recommend spending plenty of time in a neighborhood before targeting a rental there to make sure you’re comfy with its ambiance.

• In cities with little neighborhood distinction, a pleasant guideline is identify one thing you really like – be it fishing, watching a game with a beer, movies, whatever. Try to find one option of that one thing really close to your proposed apartment. That way, if your neighbor does play death metal music or you'v had a bad day in the Tundra, you can at least, with easy access, do one of your favorite things to unwind.

Drink as much Minne-soda as you want!

And now, bold apartment hunter, it’s time to get down to business and find you the apartment you’ve always dreamed of (after you finished your dream about winning the lottery, eating food that's bad for you while still losing weight, and dating Denzel or Angelina, or both – hey – it's your dream). So welcome to Coon Rapids and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coon Rapids?
The average rent price for Coon Rapids rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coon Rapids?
Some of the colleges located in the Coon Rapids area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Coon Rapids?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coon Rapids from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

