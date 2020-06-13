Apartment List
/
MN
/
chaska
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:48 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
8 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
4 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1025 sqft
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Wilderness Dr.
370 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1270 sqft
370 Wilderness Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great value 2Bed/1.5Bth Townhome in Chaska.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
340 Brickyard Drive
340 Brickyard Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1503 sqft
2016 STAINLESS STEEL LG APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT! REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER. GORGEOUS 2BR 2BA 2003 BUILT TOWNHOME NEAR CHASKA'S LIONS PARK.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
280 Woodland Drive
280 Woodland Drive, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1059 sqft
Main Level living with optional garage parking. 3 bedroom on one level, new carpet floors and paint. Large lot, with great location right by downtown Chaska. Lawn and Snow care are Negotiable. Average Utility (electricity) bill is $50.
Results within 1 mile of Chaska
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
9520 Washington Boulevard
9520 Washington Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1785 sqft
Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Chaska
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 3 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
838 3rd Avenue - 305 Available 05/15/20 - Smoke-free Community (RLNE3869617)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028
1028 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1028 sqft
This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Median Rent in Chaska

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chaska is $1,014, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,279.
Studio
$823
1 Bed
$1,014
2 Beds
$1,279
3+ Beds
$1,812
City GuideChaska
Chaska, Minnesota has come a very long way since the Mound Builders inhabited it back in the 1760s.  One of these ancient mounds can still be found right in the middle of the Chaska town square. Rich in tradition is the reason why Chaska is number eight on Money Magazine’s Top Ten Places to Live in America.

Chaska, Minnesota, is a growing town in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. If you are looking for a quaint place to call home, Chaska is worth checking out.The town has done a great job of planning for future growth, using many of its open spaces for parks, additional housing and medical facilities. Finding a place to call home shouldn't be a problem for most people, as the town adds between 100 and 300 homes annually.

Moving to Chaska

Homes in Chaska aren't cheap, but you will get plenty of choice. Take the time to shop around and found the perfect pad. When you're ready to close in on a deal, you'll need the usual proof of income and references to satisfy the landlord.

Chaska Neighborhoods

Nickel Creek: One of the newer neighborhoods in Chaska is Nickel Creek.Be prepared to pay a price for these upscale homes; they don’t come cheap.

Johnathan: This area of Chaska is beautiful. Actually named for the founder of Carver County, Johnathan Carver, this well-kept and tightly regulated community is the choice for many of Chaska’s apartment-dwelling residents. Studio through four bedroom apartments can be found at several apartment communities in Johnathan. Amenities from golf courses to maid service can be enticing for residents of all ages and backgrounds.

Chevalle: The Chevalle development is another new addition to Chaska. It actually consists of several neighborhoods, each with its own distinct features and amenities. Large brick and stone homes, single family townhouses and villas are available to choose from. Golf, walking trails, lakes and a picturesque view can be found in all of Chevalle's neighborhoods. Be prepared to pay the piper: all this beauty comes at a price.

Lake Hazeltine: The Lake Hazeltine area of Chaska is for the dreamer that wants it all: apartments and homes right on the lake, forests, fishing, walking trails and stunning views. Apartment communities as well as townhomes are available to call home. Additionally, apartment communities of the area offer modern amenities and planned events to take advantage of.

Riverfront District: The Chaska Riverfront area includes everything you could need within walking distance. As the name suggests, these condominiums, apartments and townhomes are on the river, and are surrounded by one-of-a-kind shops, boutiques, coffee houses, and eateries. Although this area of Chaska isn't very large, it does have everything a newcomer could need.

Downtown East Neighborhood: Downtown East has a good mix of both residential and commercial properties. This older area of Chaska has several homes on the National Historic Register as well as newer apartment communities and townhomes. Churches and schools are also within walking distance of this historic area of town. Newcomers will enjoy the rich history of this neighborhood as well as the abundance of things to do right outside their front door.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Chaska?
In Chaska, the median rent is $823 for a studio, $1,014 for a 1-bedroom, $1,279 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,812 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chaska, check out our monthly Chaska Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Chaska?
Some of the colleges located in the Chaska area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Chaska?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chaska from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

Similar Pages

Chaska 1 BedroomsChaska 2 Bedrooms
Chaska Apartments with BalconyChaska Apartments with Garage
Chaska Apartments with Parking