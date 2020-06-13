64 Apartments for rent in Chaska, MN

Chaska Neighborhoods

Nickel Creek: One of the newer neighborhoods in Chaska is Nickel Creek.Be prepared to pay a price for these upscale homes; they don’t come cheap.

Johnathan: This area of Chaska is beautiful. Actually named for the founder of Carver County, Johnathan Carver, this well-kept and tightly regulated community is the choice for many of Chaska’s apartment-dwelling residents. Studio through four bedroom apartments can be found at several apartment communities in Johnathan. Amenities from golf courses to maid service can be enticing for residents of all ages and backgrounds.

Chevalle: The Chevalle development is another new addition to Chaska. It actually consists of several neighborhoods, each with its own distinct features and amenities. Large brick and stone homes, single family townhouses and villas are available to choose from. Golf, walking trails, lakes and a picturesque view can be found in all of Chevalle's neighborhoods. Be prepared to pay the piper: all this beauty comes at a price.

Lake Hazeltine: The Lake Hazeltine area of Chaska is for the dreamer that wants it all: apartments and homes right on the lake, forests, fishing, walking trails and stunning views. Apartment communities as well as townhomes are available to call home. Additionally, apartment communities of the area offer modern amenities and planned events to take advantage of.

Riverfront District: The Chaska Riverfront area includes everything you could need within walking distance. As the name suggests, these condominiums, apartments and townhomes are on the river, and are surrounded by one-of-a-kind shops, boutiques, coffee houses, and eateries. Although this area of Chaska isn't very large, it does have everything a newcomer could need.

Downtown East Neighborhood: Downtown East has a good mix of both residential and commercial properties. This older area of Chaska has several homes on the National Historic Register as well as newer apartment communities and townhomes. Churches and schools are also within walking distance of this historic area of town. Newcomers will enjoy the rich history of this neighborhood as well as the abundance of things to do right outside their front door.