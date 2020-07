Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area hot tub shuffle board smoke-free community

Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.Relax beneath the pergolas of the rooftop pool, work street-side in the coffee lounge, hop across the street to Whole Foods, and enjoy 24-hour access to your fitness club.Hospitality is our priority, and the building's surprising and wily details will charm your fox off.We can't wait to show you around. Pre-leasing for March 2020.