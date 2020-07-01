All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 826 Thomas Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
826 Thomas Avenue West
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:15 PM

826 Thomas Avenue West

826 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

826 Thomas Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com**

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that has huge closets with built-ins! Fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage. Screened in porch at the front of the house as well as a back deck overlooking the backyard. All bedrooms are located on the upper level. The master bedroom has an attached walk in closet.

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available 4/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Thomas Avenue West have any available units?
826 Thomas Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Thomas Avenue West have?
Some of 826 Thomas Avenue West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Thomas Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
826 Thomas Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Thomas Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Thomas Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 826 Thomas Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 826 Thomas Avenue West offers parking.
Does 826 Thomas Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Thomas Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Thomas Avenue West have a pool?
No, 826 Thomas Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 826 Thomas Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 826 Thomas Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Thomas Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Thomas Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law