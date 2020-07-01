826 Thomas Avenue West

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.com**



Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home that has huge closets with built-ins! Fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage. Screened in porch at the front of the house as well as a back deck overlooking the backyard. All bedrooms are located on the upper level. The master bedroom has an attached walk in closet.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available 4/5/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.