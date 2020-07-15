/
NORMANDALE
6 Apartments For Rent Near Normandale Community College
24 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
14 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1089 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
10 Units Available
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
7 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,163
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
1 Unit Available
3000 W 82nd St
3000 West 82nd Street, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2800 sqft
VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN BLOOMINGTON MN. 2800 SF 4 BR, 3 BATHROOM. TWO CAR HEATED ATTACHED GARAGE. FINISHED ON ALL FLOORS. NEW CHERRY FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE.
1 Unit Available
3401 Canterbury Drive
3401 Canterbury Drive, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1161 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great rambler is in a quiet Bloomington neighborhood close to Jefferson High School.