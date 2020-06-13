/
farmington
57 Apartments for rent in Farmington, MN📍
Eighth Street Apartments
811 Eighth Street, Farmington, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
811 - 8th Street - 23 Available 05/01/20 - Eight Street Apartments is a wonderful community located in a great neighborhood that offers a lot of parks, walking trails and close to Dakota County fairgrounds.
3220 223rd Street West
3220 223rd Street West, Farmington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2362 sqft
5 bedroom rental home with 3 baths. 3 bedrooms on upper level. Owner's suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with tile floors. Large kitchen with granite countertops and center island. Stainless steel appliances and Maple Cabinets.
19385 Elkridge Trail
19385 Elkridge Trail, Farmington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,630
2500 sqft
4 bedrooms upstairs in the Autumn Glen neighborhood. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with maple cabinets & wood floors, butler pantry, formal dining. Main floor office.
Dakota County Estates
18420 Eldorado Way
18420 Eldorado Way, Farmington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a wonderful single family house in Farmington is very close to shopping, gas and parks.
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
17214 Embers Ave.
17214 Embers Avenue, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1608 sqft
17214 Embers Ave. Available 08/01/20 Very spacious *3Bed*2.5Bath Townhome in Farmington- Near AV/Lkvl Border- Available Aug 1 - Great location- near Apple Valley / Lakeville / Rosemount border.
17515 Five Oaks Drive
17515 Five Oaks Drive, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2144 sqft
Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove-top, energy efficient sliding doors, and nickel brushed light fixture. Hardwood floor, 24x7 Radon mitigation system. 2019 newly installed Carrier furnace and A/C air conditioner.
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,348
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,085
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Downtown Apple Valley
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,327
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1049 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Downtown Apple Valley
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,223
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
14764 Excelsior Lane
14764 Excelsior Lane, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Apple Valley!! - Cozy townhome with gas Fireplace, Single Garage. 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths washer & dryer in the unit.Fresh paint and NEW carpeting. Near Pilot Knob & 150th.
712 152nd Street East
712 152nd Street East, Burnsville, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2304 sqft
712 152nd Street East Available 08/01/20 Many upgrades *4Bed*2Bath Rambler with finished lower level Avail Aug 1 - Great location in Burnsville! Very clean-4 Bedroom 2 Bath rambler with finished lower level.
3790 Drumcliffe Court
3790 Drumcliffe Court, Rosemount, MN
8 Bedrooms
$3,700
4800 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
Scott Highlands
13763 Fordham Avenue
13763 Fordham Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1514 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! A newly renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits beautifully in the city of Apple Valley.
Galaxie Commons
15759 Flackwood Avenue
15759 Flackwood Way, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end-unit townhome has an open concept kitchen, living, dining area.
Galaxie Commons
15731 Fremont Way
15731 Freemont Way, Apple Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This Great 4 Bed 4 Bath **End Unit** Townhome in Apple Valley available JULY 1st is offering near 2,800 sq. ft of living space! Multi level Townhouse.
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$978
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Farmington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,990.
Some of the colleges located in the Farmington area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farmington from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
