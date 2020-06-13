188 Apartments for rent in Oakdale, MN

Moving To The 'Burbs

Its cold outside. Seriously. Bring a jacket, and a parka, a couple of sweaters, some hot cocoa, and a lot of warm socks. Let there be no mistake, it gets cold in Oakdale -- real cold. Were talking an average of 13Fin January and the mid-70s during summer. While you're at it, bring some snow tires too: average snowfall in the city is 50 inches per year.

The good news is that life is cheaper in the country.If you're moving from a larger city, you're going to be pleasantly surprised by the housing costs. Real estate is only about 4 percent over the national average. Compared to St. Paul, that's pretty cheap.

Give yourself some time to find a place.You should begin your search early, if possible. The vacancy rate in Oakdale is less than 4 percent and the available homes are desirable to say the least, but they don't come along every day. Also, come prepared.You will need the standard paperwork when you arrive. Anticipate a credit check, which the leasing office will be more than happy to perform, for a fee. They will want to know you can afford the place, so proof of income is highly recommended, and bring a couple of references for good measure. The town is smaller than its neighbors and you may run into a number of direct lease situations. Make sure you do your homework and be wary of scammers which are known to operate on sites like Craigslist, or you may find yourself in a van, down by the river.