Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:54 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Oakdale, MN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$932
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$971
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Oakdale
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North St. Paul
4 Units Available
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Last updated June 12 at 03:18pm
6 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,104
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
13 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Results within 5 miles of Oakdale
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
30 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,459
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
12 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,369
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
48 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Hillside
13 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
47 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1265 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes and beautifully landscaped grounds. Some units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry and fireplace. Pet friendly, smoke-free community. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-94.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Beaver Lake
14 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,016
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
North St. Paul
12 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
$871
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$912
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Battle Creek
46 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!
City GuideOakdale
Its ironic that Oakdale has no Main St. or even an extensive downtown. The city could serve as the picture perfect example of Main Street USA. The people are friendly, the scenery is inspiring and the living is easy. Hadley Ave is referred to as Oakdale's signature street,' and it's a signature that belongs to a unique and vibrant community.

Oakdale is a suburb of St. Paul, one of the infamous Twin Cities. People here share all of the artistic flare and innovation of their metropolitan counterparts, without the urban hustle. This is a leisurely community that has enjoyed steady growth over the last several years. When its warm enough to go outside, there are more parks and recreation activities than you can shake a stick at.

Moving To The 'Burbs

Its cold outside. Seriously. Bring a jacket, and a parka, a couple of sweaters, some hot cocoa, and a lot of warm socks. Let there be no mistake, it gets cold in Oakdale -- real cold. Were talking an average of 13Fin January and the mid-70s during summer. While you're at it, bring some snow tires too: average snowfall in the city is 50 inches per year.

The good news is that life is cheaper in the country.If you're moving from a larger city, you're going to be pleasantly surprised by the housing costs. Real estate is only about 4 percent over the national average. Compared to St. Paul, that's pretty cheap.

Give yourself some time to find a place.You should begin your search early, if possible. The vacancy rate in Oakdale is less than 4 percent and the available homes are desirable to say the least, but they don't come along every day. Also, come prepared.You will need the standard paperwork when you arrive. Anticipate a credit check, which the leasing office will be more than happy to perform, for a fee. They will want to know you can afford the place, so proof of income is highly recommended, and bring a couple of references for good measure. The town is smaller than its neighbors and you may run into a number of direct lease situations. Make sure you do your homework and be wary of scammers which are known to operate on sites like Craigslist, or you may find yourself in a van, down by the river.

Neighborhoods

If you're like most people, you enjoy the activity that living near a big city has to offer. However, tiny apartments and traffic are enough to make anyone start to feel claustrophobic. This is a city where you can keep your finger close to the pulse of modern society and still unwind every now and then and just leave the world behind.

There are no clearly defined neighborhoods in Oakdale, but the I-694 separates the city down the center, so areas can be separated by the divides created from the highways.

West Oakdale: From the interstate to Maplewood in the west. Neighborhood with mostly one and two bedroom single-family homes. This is a good place to look for housing for rent and one bedroom apartments.

East Oakdale:Very rural area in places. There are a number of subdivisions. Cul de sacs and neighborhood committees.

Southwest/City Center: This is where the most commercial establishments are. Lake Tanner is towards the southwest. Mostly smaller homes with a selection of lakefront property.

Southeast: Oak Marsh Golf Course is located here.

Living Like The Locals

After spending the winter months huddled up like a pack of hibernating grizzly bears, its understandable that residents of Oakdale love to get outdoors in the summer months. The season is the perfect temperature for the majority of the warmer months. Festivals mark the calendar: fireworks in July, a farmers market every weekend, a renowned skate park and live music during Summerfest. Its a truly great place to spend the season.

The majority of residents here drive their own cars. You will find yourself traveling between cities on occasion. The city does, however, also have a strong public transportation infrastructure. Trains, buses and a light rail will get you where you need to go within city limits.

The city enjoys a number of festivals throughout the year. There are 25 parks in the city, including the infamous Walton Park. When it comes to getting out and taking in the fresh air, Oakdale has made an art out of it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oakdale?
The average rent price for Oakdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oakdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Oakdale area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oakdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oakdale from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

