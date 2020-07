Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly dog grooming area lobby package receiving

Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations. When you come home to Villages on McKnight in Saint Paul, you come home beautifully renovated apartment homes, and access to Gethsemane Park, Beaver Lake, walking trails, SunRay Shopping Center, 3M Center, easy transportation options and so much more. Find yourself home with Bigos.