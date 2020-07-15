/
University of Northwestern (MN)
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near University of Northwestern (MN)
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 09:07 PM
7 Units Available
Sandcastle
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,160
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1085 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
2 Bedroom remodeled apartment in Coon Rapids - Located in a beautiful residential neighborhood, Garden Oaks Apartments is a hidden jewel in the city of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
831 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairview Southwest
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
450 sqft
Cozy one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors. Located close to shops, dining and entertainment, as well as Hwy 36, I-694 and I-35 for easy commuting to downtown. Community has controlled entry and laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,073
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
