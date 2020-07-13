Amenities
Embrace the beauty of old-world style meshed with modern-day conveniences. Portland Avenue Apartments unique, turn-of-the-century buildings have great character, boasting large two-bedroom apartments with formal dining rooms featuring a built-in hutch, beautiful hardwood floors, and private back entry.\n\nSituated in the charming Merriam Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Portland Avenue Apartments is near public transportation and major highways, including I-94, and I-35E; providing direct access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!