All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Portland Avenue Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Portland Avenue Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Portland Avenue Apartments

1397 Portland Ave · (424) 347-1346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Snelling Hamline
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104
Snelling Hamline

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1395-07 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1399-03 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Portland Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
Embrace the beauty of old-world style meshed with modern-day conveniences. Portland Avenue Apartments unique, turn-of-the-century buildings have great character, boasting large two-bedroom apartments with formal dining rooms featuring a built-in hutch, beautiful hardwood floors, and private back entry.\n\nSituated in the charming Merriam Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Portland Avenue Apartments is near public transportation and major highways, including I-94, and I-35E; providing direct access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Reserved parking: $50.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Portland Avenue Apartments have any available units?
Portland Avenue Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Portland Avenue Apartments have?
Some of Portland Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portland Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Portland Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Portland Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Portland Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Portland Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Portland Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does Portland Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Portland Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Portland Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, Portland Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Portland Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, Portland Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Portland Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Portland Avenue Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Portland Avenue Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S
St. Paul, MN 55107
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity