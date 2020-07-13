Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar game room green community hot tub lobby

A Transit Oriented Development (TOD), 2700 University draws on its location on the Green Line to provide the ultimate experience in urban living. With convenient access to all the shopping, dining and activities that St. Paul and University Avenue have to offer, you can forget your car and forget your worries. Luxury truly has a new address.



2700 University will be Silver LEED® certified and features the finest amenities in St. Paul, including a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring Yoga, Matrix MyRide®+Group Cycling, Resort-style saltwater pool with wet deck and hot tub with heated deck, 20,000 square foot courtyard and outdoor living room with fire pits, commercial grade grills and furniture, a Bark Park with Dog Park Express Course by Livin the Dog LifeTM and Bike Storage with repair tools, stands and pumps. 2700 also offers underground parking, sporting event tickets free to residents and high speed Wi-Fi throughout the building, as well as a 1st floor bar and coffee shop.



Luxury apartments feature100% LED lighting in all apartment homes, wood-style flooring in the kitchen, living and entry areas, oversized flat slab kitchen cabinets with custom hardware, premium carpet in bedrooms, oversized energy efficient windows, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Nest® thermostats, and frameless shower doors.