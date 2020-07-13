All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2700 University.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2700 University
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:23 AM

2700 University

2700 University Ave W · (612) 255-4394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
St. Anthony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Anthony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 123 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 325 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,061

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 140 · Avail. now

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 600 · Avail. now

$2,112

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2700 University.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
coffee bar
game room
green community
hot tub
lobby
A Transit Oriented Development (TOD), 2700 University draws on its location on the Green Line to provide the ultimate experience in urban living. With convenient access to all the shopping, dining and activities that St. Paul and University Avenue have to offer, you can forget your car and forget your worries. Luxury truly has a new address.

2700 University will be Silver LEED® certified and features the finest amenities in St. Paul, including a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring Yoga, Matrix MyRide®+Group Cycling, Resort-style saltwater pool with wet deck and hot tub with heated deck, 20,000 square foot courtyard and outdoor living room with fire pits, commercial grade grills and furniture, a Bark Park with Dog Park Express Course by Livin the Dog LifeTM and Bike Storage with repair tools, stands and pumps. 2700 also offers underground parking, sporting event tickets free to residents and high speed Wi-Fi throughout the building, as well as a 1st floor bar and coffee shop.

Luxury apartments feature100% LED lighting in all apartment homes, wood-style flooring in the kitchen, living and entry areas, oversized flat slab kitchen cabinets with custom hardware, premium carpet in bedrooms, oversized energy efficient windows, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Nest® thermostats, and frameless shower doors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: parking garage rent is $125 to $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 University have any available units?
2700 University has 34 units available starting at $1,338 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 University have?
Some of 2700 University's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 University currently offering any rent specials?
2700 University is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 University pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 University is pet friendly.
Does 2700 University offer parking?
Yes, 2700 University offers parking.
Does 2700 University have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 University offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 University have a pool?
Yes, 2700 University has a pool.
Does 2700 University have accessible units?
No, 2700 University does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 University has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2700 University?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity