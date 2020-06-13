Apartment List
139 Apartments for rent in Chanhassen, MN

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
9520 Washington Boulevard
9520 Washington Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1785 sqft
Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1831 Koehnen Circle
1831 Koehnen Circle West, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3754 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home? This two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental home in the Minnetonka School District will not disappoint. Large open family room with wonderful views of the fabulous, luscious green backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6381 Oxbow Bend
6381 Oxbow Bend, Chanhassen, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
5177 sqft
Absolutely breath-taking custom built 2 story walk-out on a beautiful lot. A wall of windows and vaulted ceilings flood the main level with natural sunlight and views for days.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
205 Lakeview Road East
205 Lakeview Road East, Chanhassen, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4565 sqft
Let's walk straight to the backyard where you will find the most inviting deck space, complete with a gorgeous fireplace and enough space to host your friends and family! When you come in from the deck and backyard, you enter a beautiful and
Results within 1 mile of Chanhassen
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.
Last updated June 3 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
838 3rd Avenue - 305 Available 05/15/20 - Smoke-free Community (RLNE3869617)

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028
1028 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1028 sqft
This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Chanhassen
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
68 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,315
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,278
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,051
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.

Median Rent in Chanhassen

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chanhassen is $1,292, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,630.
Studio
$1,048
1 Bed
$1,292
2 Beds
$1,630
3+ Beds
$2,309
City GuideChanhassen
In Chanhassen you'll be hobnobing with the likes of Jared Allen (you’re in Minnesota, you should know who that is), Kris Humphries (former short lived spouse of Kim Kardashian) and you'll be hanging in Paisley Park Studios (where Prince records his music). Who needs the bright lights of the big city?

Chanhassen is southwest of Minneapolis and far enough away that it does feel like a small town. Many residents commute into the city, but Chanhassen is large enough (23,000 people covering almost 23 square miles) that many people work and live in town. There are four different lakes in town and those lakes have six public beaches. Like other Minnesotans people take full advantage of the outdoors when the weather permits because the winters can be so long.

Moving to Chanhassen

There are a lot of people who want to live in Chanhassen, so you may find the market tighter than in other places. Most residents live in homes and not in rental properties, but that demand does affect the rental market. You will need to begin looking early. That presents the normal problem as most tenants do not notify their landlords they are leaving before the 30 days notice required by agreements. However, rental properties are good about keeping waiting lists and staying constant. You should check back periodically just in case though. You will also need first month and last month as a deposit, so moving may be more expensive than to most locations. A credit check and employment verification will be necessary. Most of the available rental properties will lean towards the two bedrooms and rental homes. Because most of the residents are families studio apartments are in less demand this far from Minneapolis and St. Paul.

One of the aspects that makes Chanhassen feel like a small town is its lack of distinct neighborhoods. What the residents there consider neighborhoods are housing divisions. For the renter, however, there is little difference among the different segments of the city. There are divisions in town among the lakes and trail systems, but those areas feel like other areas. Neighborhoods will have individual block parties, so there are efforts to cultivate a sense of identity based around smaller geography, but hose differences are mainly limited to personalities and not larger differences in living conditions.

Getting Around

There is public transportation, however, don't count on it saving your day. It has limited schedules and routes. Most people drive around town or commute out of town for their employment. Walking and biking is an option as the town does care about its trail system and sidewalks. Even in the winter there is an avid community of winter bikers to help you out if you are uninitiated in the practicalities of that.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Chanhassen?
In Chanhassen, the median rent is $1,048 for a studio, $1,292 for a 1-bedroom, $1,630 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,309 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chanhassen, check out our monthly Chanhassen Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Chanhassen?
Some of the colleges located in the Chanhassen area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Chanhassen?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chanhassen from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

