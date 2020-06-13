139 Apartments for rent in Chanhassen, MN

Moving to Chanhassen

There are a lot of people who want to live in Chanhassen, so you may find the market tighter than in other places. Most residents live in homes and not in rental properties, but that demand does affect the rental market. You will need to begin looking early. That presents the normal problem as most tenants do not notify their landlords they are leaving before the 30 days notice required by agreements. However, rental properties are good about keeping waiting lists and staying constant. You should check back periodically just in case though. You will also need first month and last month as a deposit, so moving may be more expensive than to most locations. A credit check and employment verification will be necessary. Most of the available rental properties will lean towards the two bedrooms and rental homes. Because most of the residents are families studio apartments are in less demand this far from Minneapolis and St. Paul.

One of the aspects that makes Chanhassen feel like a small town is its lack of distinct neighborhoods. What the residents there consider neighborhoods are housing divisions. For the renter, however, there is little difference among the different segments of the city. There are divisions in town among the lakes and trail systems, but those areas feel like other areas. Neighborhoods will have individual block parties, so there are efforts to cultivate a sense of identity based around smaller geography, but hose differences are mainly limited to personalities and not larger differences in living conditions.