277 Apartments for rent in Edina, MN📍
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,462
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,245
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$995
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1122 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Grandview
8 Units Available
Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1166 sqft
Live right on Vernon Ave in central Edina, minutes from shopping districts. Large conference room for meetings, on-site library, lovely courtyard and pool. Apartments have large closets and new renovations.
Parkwood Knolls
19 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,106
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Cahill
6 Units Available
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Bright, spacious apartments on Cahill Road close to restaurants, shopping and freeways. Quiet community with serene courtyard, pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors and additional storage space.
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Browndale
7 Units Available
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,959
688 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nolan Mains in Edina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southdale
1 Unit Available
6415 York Ave S #201
6415 York Avenue South, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
*Chateau of Edina* 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent! - Large 2 bedroom condo for rent. Great location, within walking distance to Southdale Mall and many more shops and restaurants.
Parklawn
1 Unit Available
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215
4100 Parklawn Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 Available 07/01/20 Large 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent (Avail 7/1/20) - Beautiful south-facing, one-bedroom condo available at The Heatherton in Edina. Conveniently located one block west of France Ave on Parklawn.
The Heights
1 Unit Available
6701 Limerick Lane
6701 Limerick Lane, Edina, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2833 sqft
Amazing Edina Rambler for Rent - Another executive Dreamteam Rental! This luxurious and spacious walkout Edina rambler is nestled on .4 acres, short walk to park and schools.
Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space.
Country Club
1 Unit Available
4905 W 44th St
4905 West 44th Street, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1900 sqft
This superb side by side duplex sits on a private end lot with mature trees and a pristine yard.
Country Club
1 Unit Available
4529 Bruce Avenue
4529 Bruce Avenue, Edina, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3109 sqft
Just blocks to 50th & france in the heart of edina! Amazing rental opportunity, quaint charm with modern updates and plenty of room to call home.
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
6825 Sally Lane
6825 Sally Lane, Edina, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2307 sqft
Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! Beautiful Executive Home, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathroom Home in a Great neighborhood in Edina, One level Home, with Full Finished Basement.
Morningside
1 Unit Available
4500 France Avenue S
4500 France Avenue South, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,500
811 sqft
We would be thrilled to have you join us in this fall in our charming France Avenue neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Edina
Wolfe Park
12 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,405
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
