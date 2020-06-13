/
22 Apartments for rent in Hudson, WI📍
Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St, Hudson, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,008
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility.
1212 Hanley Rd
1212 Hanley Rd, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
8 Available 08/01/20 Description This is one of the best deals in the Hudson area for 1,600 square feet of living space. *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
395 Valley Commons
395 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1730 sqft
2 Level Townhouse - *Available June 1st* This 2 level townhouse is conveniently located in the Red Cedar Canyon development with quick access to Hwy 35 and I-94, close to shopping areas and has walking trails and parks nearby.
511 2nd Street-203/205
511 2nd St, Hudson, WI
Studio
$3,000
913 sqft
***This building is Retail/Office Units only. It is not zoned for Residential apartment living. This is currently a professional office and is on the 2nd floor facing 2nd Street in Downtown Hudson.
511 2nd Street-012
511 2nd St, North Hudson, WI
Studio
$520
250 sqft
22 Retail/Office Units Beautiful Building in Downtown Hudson
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
B Available 07/01/20 This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
719 Mariner Way
719 Mariner Way, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
719 Mariner Way Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available August 1, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Patio, Loft Area - End unit townhouse available August 1 in Woodbury.
207 W GRAHAM ST APT A
207 W Graham St, Roberts, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1080 sqft
Unit APT A Available 07/01/20 207 Graham St Duplex - Property Id: 291192 $900 + utilities per month. Located 1 mile from I-94. 10 miles from Hudson, River Falls, and New Richmond. Quiet neighborhood. Parking on-site. More photos to come.
10720 39th Street N
10720 39th St N, Lake Elmo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2427 sqft
Feel the natural flow of this well designed home the moment you walk in the door. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and attention to detail at every turn.
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.
109 E. Walnut Street-1
109 East Walnut Street, River Falls, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
392 sqft
8 Unit Multi-Family/5 Commercial Units This property, built in 1869, is the Historic Brackett Building in downtown River Falls. It started as the local grocery store, and over the years, it has housed many different businesses.
124 Main Street N
124 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 Main Street N in Stillwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
11636 Aster Place
11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4381 sqft
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level.
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
11478 Sawmill Curve
11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2636 sqft
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10).
11911 Linden Court N
11911 Linden Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2423 sqft
This beautiful Brand New home is available for immediate occupancy! Featuring upper level living, gourmet kitchen and walk in closets in each bedroom, it is sure to make a statement. Located in beautiful Easton Village of Lake Elmo.
2579 Eagle Trace Lane
2579 Eagle Trace Lane, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Townhome w/ 2 bedroom, 2 bath & 2 car tandem garage w/convenient Woodbury location. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Granite in kitchen & bathroom. Looks very new and crisp. Stainless Steel Appliances. Lot of upgrades....
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hudson, the median rent is $700 for a studio, $863 for a 1-bedroom, $1,089 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,542 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hudson, check out our monthly Hudson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hudson area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hudson from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
