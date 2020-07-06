All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

694 Wilson Avenue - 1

694 Wilson Ave
Location

694 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hello, James from Revolution Renting here. We are looking for a long-term tenant, to sign a year leases and make this place home. Flexible move-in times available February 1st – March 1st.

This newly renovated lower level duplex located in Dayton's bluff has over 1000 sq. Ft. of fantastic living space with 2-bedroom, 1-bath, and a in unit laundry room with a newer Samsung washer and dryer. This unit features a large open concept kitchen and dining room with ample space for a table and storage for all your food! This unit also features a large rap around front porch that can be used for storage or a nice place to sit and hangout (brings in a lot of natural light!) Storage area, in-unit laundry, and an off-street parking area in the back (great for the winter months) also included in with the rent. $1200/month includes water, sewer, trash, laundry, storage.

Tenant share snow removal & lawn care with upstairs neighbor and are responsible for gas & eclectic themselves.

Convenient Dayton's Bluff location blocks to Mississippi Market, Swede Hollow Cafe, Dancing Goat Coffeehouse, minutes from downtown and west seventh, walking & bike trails along Indian mounds regional park and lake, Swede Hollow Park, and Lake Phalen!

Please visit our website for more information about the property, other potential properties, and our move-in application.

https://revolutionrenting.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 have any available units?
694 Wilson Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 694 Wilson Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
694 Wilson Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 Wilson Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

