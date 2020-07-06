694 Wilson Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Hello, James from Revolution Renting here. We are looking for a long-term tenant, to sign a year leases and make this place home. Flexible move-in times available February 1st – March 1st.



This newly renovated lower level duplex located in Dayton's bluff has over 1000 sq. Ft. of fantastic living space with 2-bedroom, 1-bath, and a in unit laundry room with a newer Samsung washer and dryer. This unit features a large open concept kitchen and dining room with ample space for a table and storage for all your food! This unit also features a large rap around front porch that can be used for storage or a nice place to sit and hangout (brings in a lot of natural light!) Storage area, in-unit laundry, and an off-street parking area in the back (great for the winter months) also included in with the rent. $1200/month includes water, sewer, trash, laundry, storage.



Tenant share snow removal & lawn care with upstairs neighbor and are responsible for gas & eclectic themselves.



Convenient Dayton's Bluff location blocks to Mississippi Market, Swede Hollow Cafe, Dancing Goat Coffeehouse, minutes from downtown and west seventh, walking & bike trails along Indian mounds regional park and lake, Swede Hollow Park, and Lake Phalen!



Please visit our website for more information about the property, other potential properties, and our move-in application.



https://revolutionrenting.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home