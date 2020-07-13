Amenities
Tucked away in the trendy Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Davern Park Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments featuring updated appliances. You will appreciate the beautiful outdoor pool, well-maintained playground areas, and convenient location, just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.\n\nDavern Park Apartments is near public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; providing direct access to anywhere in the Twin Cities.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!