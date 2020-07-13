All apartments in St. Paul
Davern Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Davern Park Apartments

1517 St. Paul Avenue · (443) 903-2347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1517 St. Paul Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1445-03 · Avail. Sep 7

$855

Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Unit 1501-03 · Avail. Sep 7

$855

Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1461-07 · Avail. Sep 7

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1517-09 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Davern Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
garbage disposal
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
range
oven
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pool
playground
package receiving
on-site laundry
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
Tucked away in the trendy Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Davern Park Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments featuring updated appliances. You will appreciate the beautiful outdoor pool, well-maintained playground areas, and convenient location, just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.\n\nDavern Park Apartments is near public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; providing direct access to anywhere in the Twin Cities.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $150 per cat
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
Parking Details: open parking: parking permit required; given by leasing office on street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Davern Park Apartments have any available units?
Davern Park Apartments has 4 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Davern Park Apartments have?
Some of Davern Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Davern Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Davern Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Davern Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Davern Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Davern Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Davern Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Davern Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Davern Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Davern Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Davern Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Davern Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Davern Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Davern Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Davern Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
