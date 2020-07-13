Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning garbage disposal walk in closets carpet refrigerator range oven bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pool playground package receiving on-site laundry garage parking 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Tucked away in the trendy Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Davern Park Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments featuring updated appliances. You will appreciate the beautiful outdoor pool, well-maintained playground areas, and convenient location, just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.



Davern Park Apartments is near public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; providing direct access to anywhere in the Twin Cities.



Schedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!