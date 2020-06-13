142 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN📍
1 of 28
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 6
The name would seem to suggest that Johnny Appleseed stopped by this region during his travels. That's actually very possible. Regardless, you have to try the apples while you are here. The Apple Valley sloppy Joe is arguably the world's best too. Yet it's not all about apples and sloppy Joes. This town within the Twin Cities region is home to 49,084 people, and that number has been steadily increasing. That's a sign Apple Valley does more than sloppy Joes and apples right. Of course, the cider's nice too. The bottom line, though, is that Apple Valley provides a sweet blend of delicious nature, charming innovation, and the sizzling comforts of home.
Having trouble with Craigslist Apple Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
You can't just go and toss apple seeds anywhere you please! Paul Bunyan didn't just chop down trees without doing a little calculation first. Similarly, you must survey the market first, or you could have a tree fall down on you. Okay, that won't happen, but before you spend your day up to no good at the Mall of America, find out what you need to get an apartment or house rental in Apple Valley.
The Good News
Homes are so new they still exude that fresh home smell. Roughly 45% of housing units were built after 1990. That means that you are far less likely to run into problems with pads here. Generally speaking, though, most apartment and house rentals are in excellent condition. Also, in terms of what you are able to rent, know that you have a wide variety of selection. Hence, you should have no issue locating what you need, whether that be a one bedroom apartment or four bedroom house. Over 15% of housing units are apartments or condos. Over 81% are one-unit houses (detached and attached). Dive right in and get what you want!
Some Beneficial Things to Know
It's always nice to get the bad news second, right? Well, the zoo won't let you live with the grizzly bears. Sorry to break your dream of eating salmon with grizzly bears for the rest of your life. You can live by the zoo, though, if you are lucky enough to find a home. Openings don't abound like the fish in Cobblestone Lake. On top of that, roughly 19% of the city's housing units are renter-occupied, which is below the national average. That's not to say you won't be able to catch a place if you play your cards right. The key is to look at the beginning of summer as that is the popular time for people to move in and out. Summer sees the highest number of listings. If you want to rent a house, you should allot yourself three weeks or more during any time of the year just in case you run into any roadblocks; if you don't have that sort of time, hire a broker to help cut down time. If you want an apartment in a managed complex like Boulder Ridge or Valley Pond Apartments, call a month or more in advance to ask about availability; if they do not have an open apartment to rent at that time, you can be put on a waiting list and they can inform you as soon as something becomes available, which typically won't take longer than a month.
To Buy or Not to Buy?
Home values have been rising, and that trend appears as if it will continue. Additionally, roughly 81% of housing units are owner-occupied. The market is decidedly a buyer's market. It comes down to this: how long do you plan to stay? Only buy or rent to own if you plan to stay for a long period of time; most likely, you will see return on your investment. Make the decision that best suits you. Renting offers convenience and flexibility, so it is a much better option if you don't know what your long-term plans are.
The Rental Contract
As always, read it over and clarify what utilities are included in the payment each month. Most individual owners don't offer all bills paid deals, but some do, or at least include water. Most managed complexes feature some or all bills paid apartments. Make a checklist and write down the following: one month's rent, a security deposit, realtor or application fees, credit check, proof of income, and a rental history with landlord references. Yes, there's a chance you may need all of that, especially if you are competing with other tenants. Nothing shows you are serious about renting a place than being ready to present any required information and make upfront payments.
At over 17.5 square miles, Apple Valley isn't a small city. That means neighborhoods vary within town, and you must know what each one brings to the table before you sit down for a feast there. The only constant across all the districts is the presence of tasty apples and sloppy Joes.
Downtown: This is the core of town and spots like Apple Grove Park, Apple Valley Square, and lots of eateries make it a thrilling place to have a good time. There are houses and apartments off of Cedar Avenue.
Cedar Knolls: A bit to the northeast of downtown, this area has a good deal of small lakes, houses, and some apartments. It's a good neighborhood for living.
Greenleaf: Just to the north of downtown, this area offers a residential feel with quick access to convenience stores, restaurants, and nightlife.
Johnny Cake: The name would make you think this east side neighborhood is full of tasty treats. There are bus lines along Johnny Cake Ridge Road and plenty of houses.
Industrial District: There is a lot of concrete in this southeast neighborhood. Cobblestone Lake beautifies the area and the trail around it is one of the best in town.
Alimagnet: This western part of town has great places like Redwood Park, Alimagnet Lake, and Apple Valley Golf Course.
Old Town: Oh, the old town, with Carbone's Pizza Bar and Grill, Carrington Park, and Carmike Cinemas, certainly provides residents of the neighborhood ample activities. This area is just to the southwest of downtown and has apartments too.
Lebanon Hills: In the far northern section of town, this area has a lot of natural beauty. Golf at Valleywood Golf Course, visit Minnesota Zoo, or camp at Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
Winter makes it so you probably need a car or some very weather resistant clothing for waiting for the bus. Biking and walking from place to place work when the weather is nice as many popular areas in Apple Valley are close together. Even after the folk heroes left, the fun didn't. You will discover that as you explore the town and see residents enjoying a meal at Valley Diner, shopping at the world's greatest Times Square, and exercising at one of the city's many parks. In the winter, skating and ice fishing are absolute must-dos. During the day, locals also like to converse over a cup of coffee at Valley Girl Coffee Shop. When night falls, a drink at Rascals, The Valley Tap House, or Wild Bill's Sports Saloon is a great way to meet other residents. Despite the wild side, you can enjoy dullness in the town if you so please; the entertainment serves you only when you want it. Overall, Apple Valley does not offer the big city feel of nearby St. Paul or Minneapolis, but it does offer more folklore and legend. Get out and take on Apple Valley the way Paul Bunyan or Johnny Appleseed would.