142 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN

Planting Yourself in Apple Valley

You can't just go and toss apple seeds anywhere you please! Paul Bunyan didn't just chop down trees without doing a little calculation first. Similarly, you must survey the market first, or you could have a tree fall down on you. Okay, that won't happen, but before you spend your day up to no good at the Mall of America, find out what you need to get an apartment or house rental in Apple Valley.

The Good News

Homes are so new they still exude that fresh home smell. Roughly 45% of housing units were built after 1990. That means that you are far less likely to run into problems with pads here. Generally speaking, though, most apartment and house rentals are in excellent condition. Also, in terms of what you are able to rent, know that you have a wide variety of selection. Hence, you should have no issue locating what you need, whether that be a one bedroom apartment or four bedroom house. Over 15% of housing units are apartments or condos. Over 81% are one-unit houses (detached and attached). Dive right in and get what you want!

Some Beneficial Things to Know

It's always nice to get the bad news second, right? Well, the zoo won't let you live with the grizzly bears. Sorry to break your dream of eating salmon with grizzly bears for the rest of your life. You can live by the zoo, though, if you are lucky enough to find a home. Openings don't abound like the fish in Cobblestone Lake. On top of that, roughly 19% of the city's housing units are renter-occupied, which is below the national average. That's not to say you won't be able to catch a place if you play your cards right. The key is to look at the beginning of summer as that is the popular time for people to move in and out. Summer sees the highest number of listings. If you want to rent a house, you should allot yourself three weeks or more during any time of the year just in case you run into any roadblocks; if you don't have that sort of time, hire a broker to help cut down time. If you want an apartment in a managed complex like Boulder Ridge or Valley Pond Apartments, call a month or more in advance to ask about availability; if they do not have an open apartment to rent at that time, you can be put on a waiting list and they can inform you as soon as something becomes available, which typically won't take longer than a month.

To Buy or Not to Buy?

Home values have been rising, and that trend appears as if it will continue. Additionally, roughly 81% of housing units are owner-occupied. The market is decidedly a buyer's market. It comes down to this: how long do you plan to stay? Only buy or rent to own if you plan to stay for a long period of time; most likely, you will see return on your investment. Make the decision that best suits you. Renting offers convenience and flexibility, so it is a much better option if you don't know what your long-term plans are.

The Rental Contract

As always, read it over and clarify what utilities are included in the payment each month. Most individual owners don't offer all bills paid deals, but some do, or at least include water. Most managed complexes feature some or all bills paid apartments. Make a checklist and write down the following: one month's rent, a security deposit, realtor or application fees, credit check, proof of income, and a rental history with landlord references. Yes, there's a chance you may need all of that, especially if you are competing with other tenants. Nothing shows you are serious about renting a place than being ready to present any required information and make upfront payments.