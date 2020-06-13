142 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,348
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Apple Valley
30 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,085
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,327
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1049 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
72 Units Available
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
20 Units Available
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,223
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14764 Excelsior Lane
14764 Excelsior Lane, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Apple Valley!! - Cozy townhome with gas Fireplace, Single Garage. 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths washer & dryer in the unit.Fresh paint and NEW carpeting. Near Pilot Knob & 150th.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Scott Highlands
1 Unit Available
13763 Fordham Avenue
13763 Fordham Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1514 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! A newly renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits beautifully in the city of Apple Valley.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Galaxie Commons
1 Unit Available
15759 Flackwood Avenue
15759 Flackwood Way, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This end-unit townhome has an open concept kitchen, living, dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Galaxie Commons
1 Unit Available
15731 Fremont Way
15731 Freemont Way, Apple Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This Great 4 Bed 4 Bath **End Unit** Townhome in Apple Valley available JULY 1st is offering near 2,800 sq. ft of living space! Multi level Townhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
3790 Drumcliffe Court
3790 Drumcliffe Court, Rosemount, MN
8 Bedrooms
$3,700
4800 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$978
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,138
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
19 Units Available
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
950 sqft
Just off of Rahn Road, these one- and two-bedroom units feature a selection of amenities, including on-site laundry, paid heat, off-street parking and garages. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
29 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$994
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
City GuideApple Valley
The annual Apple Valley Freedom Days event lasts about a week around July 4th and showcases sports, fireworks, and parades. This festivity powerfully illustrates the vibrant atmosphere that comes and goes in Apple Valley. When that atmosphere needs to arrive, it comes out with a bang!

The name would seem to suggest that Johnny Appleseed stopped by this region during his travels. That's actually very possible. Regardless, you have to try the apples while you are here. The Apple Valley sloppy Joe is arguably the world's best too. Yet it's not all about apples and sloppy Joes. This town within the Twin Cities region is home to 49,084 people, and that number has been steadily increasing. That's a sign Apple Valley does more than sloppy Joes and apples right. Of course, the cider's nice too. The bottom line, though, is that Apple Valley provides a sweet blend of delicious nature, charming innovation, and the sizzling comforts of home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Apple Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Planting Yourself in Apple Valley

You can't just go and toss apple seeds anywhere you please! Paul Bunyan didn't just chop down trees without doing a little calculation first. Similarly, you must survey the market first, or you could have a tree fall down on you. Okay, that won't happen, but before you spend your day up to no good at the Mall of America, find out what you need to get an apartment or house rental in Apple Valley.

The Good News

Homes are so new they still exude that fresh home smell. Roughly 45% of housing units were built after 1990. That means that you are far less likely to run into problems with pads here. Generally speaking, though, most apartment and house rentals are in excellent condition. Also, in terms of what you are able to rent, know that you have a wide variety of selection. Hence, you should have no issue locating what you need, whether that be a one bedroom apartment or four bedroom house. Over 15% of housing units are apartments or condos. Over 81% are one-unit houses (detached and attached). Dive right in and get what you want!

Some Beneficial Things to Know

It's always nice to get the bad news second, right? Well, the zoo won't let you live with the grizzly bears. Sorry to break your dream of eating salmon with grizzly bears for the rest of your life. You can live by the zoo, though, if you are lucky enough to find a home. Openings don't abound like the fish in Cobblestone Lake. On top of that, roughly 19% of the city's housing units are renter-occupied, which is below the national average. That's not to say you won't be able to catch a place if you play your cards right. The key is to look at the beginning of summer as that is the popular time for people to move in and out. Summer sees the highest number of listings. If you want to rent a house, you should allot yourself three weeks or more during any time of the year just in case you run into any roadblocks; if you don't have that sort of time, hire a broker to help cut down time. If you want an apartment in a managed complex like Boulder Ridge or Valley Pond Apartments, call a month or more in advance to ask about availability; if they do not have an open apartment to rent at that time, you can be put on a waiting list and they can inform you as soon as something becomes available, which typically won't take longer than a month.

To Buy or Not to Buy?

Home values have been rising, and that trend appears as if it will continue. Additionally, roughly 81% of housing units are owner-occupied. The market is decidedly a buyer's market. It comes down to this: how long do you plan to stay? Only buy or rent to own if you plan to stay for a long period of time; most likely, you will see return on your investment. Make the decision that best suits you. Renting offers convenience and flexibility, so it is a much better option if you don't know what your long-term plans are.

The Rental Contract

As always, read it over and clarify what utilities are included in the payment each month. Most individual owners don't offer all bills paid deals, but some do, or at least include water. Most managed complexes feature some or all bills paid apartments. Make a checklist and write down the following: one month's rent, a security deposit, realtor or application fees, credit check, proof of income, and a rental history with landlord references. Yes, there's a chance you may need all of that, especially if you are competing with other tenants. Nothing shows you are serious about renting a place than being ready to present any required information and make upfront payments.

Apple Valley Neighborhoods

At over 17.5 square miles, Apple Valley isn't a small city. That means neighborhoods vary within town, and you must know what each one brings to the table before you sit down for a feast there. The only constant across all the districts is the presence of tasty apples and sloppy Joes.

Downtown: This is the core of town and spots like Apple Grove Park, Apple Valley Square, and lots of eateries make it a thrilling place to have a good time. There are houses and apartments off of Cedar Avenue.

Cedar Knolls: A bit to the northeast of downtown, this area has a good deal of small lakes, houses, and some apartments. It's a good neighborhood for living.

Greenleaf: Just to the north of downtown, this area offers a residential feel with quick access to convenience stores, restaurants, and nightlife.

Johnny Cake: The name would make you think this east side neighborhood is full of tasty treats. There are bus lines along Johnny Cake Ridge Road and plenty of houses.

Industrial District: There is a lot of concrete in this southeast neighborhood. Cobblestone Lake beautifies the area and the trail around it is one of the best in town.

Alimagnet: This western part of town has great places like Redwood Park, Alimagnet Lake, and Apple Valley Golf Course.

Old Town: Oh, the old town, with Carbone's Pizza Bar and Grill, Carrington Park, and Carmike Cinemas, certainly provides residents of the neighborhood ample activities. This area is just to the southwest of downtown and has apartments too.

Lebanon Hills: In the far northern section of town, this area has a lot of natural beauty. Golf at Valleywood Golf Course, visit Minnesota Zoo, or camp at Lebanon Hills Regional Park.

Living in Apple Valley

Winter makes it so you probably need a car or some very weather resistant clothing for waiting for the bus. Biking and walking from place to place work when the weather is nice as many popular areas in Apple Valley are close together. Even after the folk heroes left, the fun didn't. You will discover that as you explore the town and see residents enjoying a meal at Valley Diner, shopping at the world's greatest Times Square, and exercising at one of the city's many parks. In the winter, skating and ice fishing are absolute must-dos. During the day, locals also like to converse over a cup of coffee at Valley Girl Coffee Shop. When night falls, a drink at Rascals, The Valley Tap House, or Wild Bill's Sports Saloon is a great way to meet other residents. Despite the wild side, you can enjoy dullness in the town if you so please; the entertainment serves you only when you want it. Overall, Apple Valley does not offer the big city feel of nearby St. Paul or Minneapolis, but it does offer more folklore and legend. Get out and take on Apple Valley the way Paul Bunyan or Johnny Appleseed would.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Apple Valley?
The average rent price for Apple Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,640.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Apple Valley?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Apple Valley include Downtown Apple Valley.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Apple Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Apple Valley area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Apple Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Apple Valley from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

