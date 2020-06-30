All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like MacLaren Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
MacLaren Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

MacLaren Hill

1351 Carling Dr · (651) 419-3966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Energy Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN 55108
Energy Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-215 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,566

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 70-301 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 70-306 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,791

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1257 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MacLaren Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
lobby
Live happy at MacLaren Hill Apartments! When you come home to MacLaren Hill Apartments in St. Paul, MN you come home to underground parking, a fitness center, unique floor plans, and easy access to the Minnesota State Fair, Como Park, and much more. Find yourself home at our Bigos Management community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs (1st floor), 35 lbs (2nd-3rd floor)
Dogs
fee: $200 per dog
rent: $60/month per dog
Cats
fee: $100 per cat
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MacLaren Hill have any available units?
MacLaren Hill has 8 units available starting at $1,566 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does MacLaren Hill have?
Some of MacLaren Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MacLaren Hill currently offering any rent specials?
MacLaren Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MacLaren Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, MacLaren Hill is pet friendly.
Does MacLaren Hill offer parking?
Yes, MacLaren Hill offers parking.
Does MacLaren Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MacLaren Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MacLaren Hill have a pool?
No, MacLaren Hill does not have a pool.
Does MacLaren Hill have accessible units?
No, MacLaren Hill does not have accessible units.
Does MacLaren Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MacLaren Hill has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for MacLaren Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity