Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MacLaren Hill.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
lobby
Live happy at MacLaren Hill Apartments! When you come home to MacLaren Hill Apartments in St. Paul, MN you come home to underground parking, a fitness center, unique floor plans, and easy access to the Minnesota State Fair, Como Park, and much more. Find yourself home at our Bigos Management community.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)