Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning smoke-free community

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry parking internet access 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Brimhall Apartments is located at 476 Brimhall St. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Brimhall Apartments offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 363 to 596 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking, On-Site Management and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55105 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.