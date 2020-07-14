All apartments in St. Paul
Brimhall Apartments

Open Now until 3:30pm
476 Brimhall Street · (651) 564-8262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

476 Brimhall Street, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brimhall Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Brimhall Apartments is located at 476 Brimhall St. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Brimhall Apartments offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 363 to 596 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking, On-Site Management and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55105 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00 depending on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended; Heat included
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Non-domestic cats
Parking Details: On and off street parking. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage available $10 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brimhall Apartments have any available units?
Brimhall Apartments has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Brimhall Apartments have?
Some of Brimhall Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brimhall Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brimhall Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brimhall Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brimhall Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brimhall Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brimhall Apartments offers parking.
Does Brimhall Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brimhall Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brimhall Apartments have a pool?
No, Brimhall Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Brimhall Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brimhall Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brimhall Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Brimhall Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
