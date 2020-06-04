Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished patio / balcony dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill online portal playground

Sun Cliffe Apartments in St. Paul, Minnesota will never cease to amaze you. With spectacular floor plans, these 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature elegant interior designs, spacious kitchens, ample closet space and a balcony - what more could you ask for? Your cats will be head over paws in these sun-filled homes, and your dog will love walking to the nearby park. Feed your hungry mind at the library, or enjoy time shopping at SunRay Mall, or the upscale grocery store down the street. Whatever you choose, we are sure you will love Sun Cliffe! Call today to see how you can make Sun Cliffe your home.