Sun Cliffe.

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for details Weight restrictions: 75 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150 per cat
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Cats must be clawed
Parking Details: heated underground parking: included with lease
additional space: $35/month
open parking. Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Garage lot. Heated underground garage.
Storage Details: $15/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.