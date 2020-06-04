All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Sun Cliffe

400 Luella St N · (858) 295-7834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN 55119
Conway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sun Cliffe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
online portal
playground
Sun Cliffe Apartments in St. Paul, Minnesota will never cease to amaze you. With spectacular floor plans, these 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature elegant interior designs, spacious kitchens, ample closet space and a balcony - what more could you ask for? Your cats will be head over&nbsp;paws in these sun-filled homes, and your dog will love walking to the nearby park. Feed your hungry mind at the library, or enjoy time shopping at SunRay Mall, or the upscale grocery store down the street. Whatever you choose, we are sure you will love Sun Cliffe! Call today to see how you can make Sun Cliffe your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for details Weight restrictions: 75 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150 per cat
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Cats must be clawed
Parking Details: heated underground parking: included with lease additional space: $35/month open parking. Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Garage lot. Heated underground garage.
Storage Details: $15/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sun Cliffe have any available units?
Sun Cliffe has 6 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Sun Cliffe have?
Some of Sun Cliffe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sun Cliffe currently offering any rent specials?
Sun Cliffe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sun Cliffe pet-friendly?
Yes, Sun Cliffe is pet friendly.
Does Sun Cliffe offer parking?
Yes, Sun Cliffe offers parking.
Does Sun Cliffe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sun Cliffe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sun Cliffe have a pool?
No, Sun Cliffe does not have a pool.
Does Sun Cliffe have accessible units?
No, Sun Cliffe does not have accessible units.
Does Sun Cliffe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sun Cliffe has units with dishwashers.

