Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Life can get busy and stressful, and this is precisely why the place that you call home is so important. When you have a quiet, beautiful place to put your feet up at the end of a long day, it makes facing tomorrow that much easier. The Lofts at Farmers Market Apartment Homes strives to create a peaceful oasis, providing an apartment in Saint Paul, MN, where you can relax, refresh, and rejuvenate.



The Lofts at Farmers Market offers brand new studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans that are elegantly designed with the modern conveniences that you're searching for. You’ll love preparing your family’s meals in our modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave as well as roomy counters and cabinets. Select homes come with cozy kitchen islands with sleek granite counters and pantry space. Each apartment boasts spectacular high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and a full-sized washer and dryer for your comfort and convenience.