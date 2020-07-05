493 Hatch Avenue West

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5eb666d03e ---- Completely Rehab\'d 3BD 1.5BATH St.Paul Home Avail NOW! 1 Mile to Como and Walking Distance to Marydale Park! This Home Includes: -Complete Rehab -Large Kitchen Featuring Breakfast Bar -Stainless Steel Appliances -Neutral Walls Making it Easier to Decorate -New Carpet Upstairs -Maintenance Free Flooring Throughout Main Level -Bathroom Featuring Updated Tile Shower -New Landscaping -New Roof -Off Street Uncovered Parking -1 Mile to Como Zoo, Lake and Marydale Park -Conveniently Located Near Busline, HWY 94, HWY 35E and Shorter Commute to Downtown St.Paul Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care with owner provided tools (shovel and lawn mower provided), phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds