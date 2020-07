Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access key fob access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room courtyard

Oxbo is one of the latest additions to one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of St. Paul. From studios to townhomes, enjoy pet-friendly apartments with stylish interiors, thoughtful amenities, signature customer service, and impressive panoramic views. Raise your expectations of sophisticated living and enjoy the simplicity of letting us take care of the details.



Named after the nearby bend in the Mississippi as it flows through downtown St. Paul, an Oxbow is a bow-shaped bend in a river, or the land embraced by it. These acute river bends create ideal dwelling environments for aquatic life. We are inspired by our connection to the river, and the shared qualities that create a unique and harmonious environment.