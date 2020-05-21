Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1000 Albemarle St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1000 Albemarle St.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1000 Albemarle St.
1000 Albemarle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1000 Albemarle Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1000 Albemarle St. Available 04/01/19 -
(RLNE4710138)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Albemarle St. have any available units?
1000 Albemarle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1000 Albemarle St. currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Albemarle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Albemarle St. pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Albemarle St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1000 Albemarle St. offer parking?
No, 1000 Albemarle St. does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Albemarle St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Albemarle St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Albemarle St. have a pool?
No, 1000 Albemarle St. does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Albemarle St. have accessible units?
No, 1000 Albemarle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Albemarle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Albemarle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Albemarle St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Albemarle St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
Similar Pages
St. Paul 1 Bedrooms
St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with Parking
St. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Plymouth, MN
Bloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Woodbury, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Highland
Payne Phalen
Downtown St. Paul
Macalester Groveland
North Of Maryland
Prosperity Heights
West Seventh
Hamline Midway
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Metropolitan State University
Saint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law