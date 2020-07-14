Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. John Snell Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 700 to 914 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, Elevator, Garage, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55104 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.