All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like John Snell Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
John Snell Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

John Snell Apartments

550 Snelling Avenue North · (651) 564-7725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Hamline - Midway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. Jul 31

$925

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,025

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 914 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from John Snell Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. John Snell Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 700 to 914 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, Elevator, Garage, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55104 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 depending on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended; Heat included
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Non-domestic cats
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does John Snell Apartments have any available units?
John Snell Apartments has 2 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does John Snell Apartments have?
Some of John Snell Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is John Snell Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
John Snell Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is John Snell Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, John Snell Apartments is pet friendly.
Does John Snell Apartments offer parking?
Yes, John Snell Apartments offers parking.
Does John Snell Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, John Snell Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does John Snell Apartments have a pool?
No, John Snell Apartments does not have a pool.
Does John Snell Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, John Snell Apartments has accessible units.
Does John Snell Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, John Snell Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for John Snell Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity